Zero-interest, extended-terms offer gives farmers confidence to make seed purchases now, flexibility to pay in December 2021

Golden Advantage is designed to help farmers make the best use of all their open lines of credit and prioritize their farm input purchases. The extended-terms offer is in addition to any applicable discounts provided by Golden Harvest and applies to eligible purchases submitted by May 15, 2021, for use next season.

"Across the country, farmers are dealing with significant financial pressures in the wake of the continuing global pandemic, Midwest derecho and local agronomic challenges," said Dave Young, Golden Harvest head of marketing. "The Golden Advantage program is another important tool we can provide farmers to offer more flexibility in how they manage their whole-farm profitability over the next 15-18 months."

To participate in the program, farmers should first contact their local Golden Harvest Seed Advisor, and then review the detailed Golden Advantage program terms and conditions and apply online at GoldenHarvestSeeds.com/GoldenAdvantage, where farmers can also monitor spending limits and pay for extended-term purchases. Enogen® products sold through an authorized Golden Harvest Seed Advisor are also eligible.

"During these difficult times, we recognize helping farmers maximize yield potential is only one aspect of the service Golden Harvest provides," Young said. "With programs like Golden Advantage, we're focused on doing whatever it takes to put farmers first and help them succeed."

The Golden Harvest portfolio is available from Golden Harvest Seed Advisors, who combine high-yielding seed options with local agronomic knowledge. To find your local, independent Seed Advisor and gain more information on Golden Harvest corn and soybeans, visit GoldenHarvestSeeds.com.

About Golden Harvest

Golden Harvest Seeds has been rooted in genetics, agronomy and service since 1973, offering in-depth seeds expertise combined with the local agronomic know-how of an independent Seed Advisor to maximize yield potential on each field. Today, every Golden Harvest hybrid and variety is bred with the individual needs of hardworking farmers in mind. Find more information at GoldenHarvestSeeds.com. Follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/GldnHarvest and like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/GldnHarvest.

Web Resources:

Golden Harvest

Enogen Feed

Enogen

Agrisure

E-Luminate

Newsroom

Thrive

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This document may contain forward-looking statements, which can be identified by terminology such as 'expect', 'would', 'will', 'potential', 'plans', 'prospects', 'estimated', 'aiming', 'on track' and similar expressions. Such statements may be subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from these statements. For Syngenta, such risks and uncertainties include risks relating to legal proceedings, regulatory approvals, new product development, increasing competition, customer credit risk, general economic and market conditions, compliance and remediation, intellectual property rights, implementation of organizational changes, impairment of intangible assets, consumer perceptions of genetically modified crops and organisms or crop protection chemicals, climatic variations, fluctuations in exchange rates and/or commodity prices, single source supply arrangements, political uncertainty, natural disasters, and breaches of data security or other disruptions of information technology. Syngenta assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changed assumptions or other factors.

©2020 Syngenta. 2001 Butterfield Road, 16th Floor, Downers Grove, IL 60515. Important: Always read and follow label and bag tag instructions; only those labeled as tolerant to glufosinate may be sprayed with glufosinate ammonium based herbicides. Enogen, Golden Advantage, Golden Harvest and Syngenta are registered trademarks and service marks of a Syngenta Group Company.

SOURCE Golden Harvest

Related Links

https://www.goldenharvestseeds.com

