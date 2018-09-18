Zero-M™ Technology: A High-Performance Vacuum Innovation Designed to Defend Against Hair Wrap

Here's how the groundbreaking Zero-M™ technology works:

Powerful Shark® suction pulls in debris and hair. The bristle guard separates hair from the brushroll until an integrated comb actively removes the hair from the bristles. Hair is sucked up into the dust cup, leaving the brushroll ready to deep-clean.

Shark® offers variety with new vacuum models equipped with Zero-M™ technology, including deep-cleaning upright vacuums and an ultra-light stick vacuum:

Shark® APEX® DuoClean® with Zero-M™ Powered Lift-Away® Upright Vacuum

Shark Navigator® Zero-M™ Lift-Away Speed™ Upright Vacuum

Shark® Rocket® Zero-M™ Ultra-Light Corded Stick Vacuum

"Despite past innovations in the category, vacuums can still suffer from the age-old frustration of hair buildup on the brushroll," said Mark Rosenzweig, CEO of SharkNinja. "New Zero-M™ technology from Shark® is a game changer. Hair buildup is no longer a necessary evil. We heard our consumers and what we developed with Zero-M™ not only eliminates a top complaint, but it improves the overall vacuuming experience."

Shark® surveyed more than 1,500 people about their struggles with hair wrap and their responses expressed an overwhelming need for this new innovation:

"I struggle with hair issues constantly, so this solves a huge problem for me."

"Not getting the brushroll covered in hair would be a huge benefit to the vacuum's performance."

"I've had a vacuum meant for pet hair before. While it did okay on that, it didn't solve my biggest cleaning issue—I've got three daughters with long hair."*

The Shark® APEX ® DuoClean® with Zero-M™ Powered Lift-Away® ($399), the Shark Navigator® Zero-M™ Lift-Away Speed™ ($219), and the Shark® Rocket® Zero-M™ Ultra-Light Corded Stick Vacuum ($219) are available now at retailers nationwide, and on sharkclean.com.

*Testimonials were provided free product for use over time and understood their comments may be used in advertising.

About SharkNinja

SharkNinja LLC is an innovation leader in the consumer housewares industry and creator of the familiar household brands Shark® and Ninja®. SharkNinja provides the latest in easy-to-use, innovative technology with a growing line of solutions that consist of Shark cleaning and home care products and Ninja small kitchen appliances. Products are sold directly from SharkNinja, at major retailers, and around the world. Ninja and Shark are registered trademarks of SharkNinja Operating LLC. For more information, visit sharkninja.com.

