Zero Qi-Certified Wireless Charging Products Make Powerful Stocking Stuffer

DIAMOND BAR, Calif., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zero, a battery-charging solutions company, has THE perfect gift to put in those stockings hanging by the chimney with care: any or all of its Qi-certified wireless charging products. An entire charging-solutions ecosystem delivers on-the-go charging for the latest Qi-certified/enabled smartphone models, including Apple, Android, and Samsung. The fashionable, portable line consists of a modern wireless Qi pad, travel cube, and a home docking unit.

Zero's ecosystem of on-the-go charging solutions for the latest Qi-certified/enabled smartphone models, including Apple, Android, and Samsung is the perfect gift this holiday season.

"Zero Qi-certified wireless charging products take mobile devices from zero power to full throttle, anywhere, anytime," said Jason Liszewski, Zero's vice president of sales. "Smartphone users are tired of dealing with all the inconveniences of drained phone batteries away from home and then having to find a way to charge them. Zero charging solutions offer a full lineup of ways to keep mobile phones at full power."

Liszewski added, "In addition, their sleek, compact size and the convenience they provide make them an ideal stocking stuffer this holiday season. I wouldn't be surprised if the world's premier gift-giver isn't using Zero's batteries to keep in touch with his busy helpers' miles as he prepares to travel the globe on the night of December 24."

Wireless Qi Pad – The Magnetic Battery for any Qi-Enabled Phone

Magnetically attaching itself to the back of a Qi-enabled phone, the slim Zero Qi-Certified Pad (the only Qi-certified magnetic battery pad outside of Apple) provides a hassle-free wireless charging capacity of 3,000 mAh, a 60%-80% greater charge than standard battery packs. It attaches easily to any Qi-compatible smartphone, including over rubber or plastic phone cases. Its compact size fits well in hand or pocket and allows the phone to be used while charging.

Travel Cube – Power Where You Go

Charging up to two Zero Wireless Qi Pads simultaneously, the Zero Qi Pad-charging Travel Cube provides power, no matter where the user goes. An extra USB C port powers one additional device, such as a phone or tablet. Its slim, compact design easily fits a backpack, handbag, or overnight travel kit.

Home Docking – Sleek Design for Your Home

After a full day's (or night's!) use, Zero Wireless Qi Pads are easily recharged in the Zero Home Dock. It charges up to two pads simultaneously and works with rubber or plastic phone cases, accommodating charging without removing the case.

AVAILABILITY

Zero portable charging solutions are available on the company's website (www.myzerocharge.com) and through amazon.com. MSRPs are as follows: Wireless Qi Pad, $49.99; Travel Cube, $59.99; and the Home Dock, $59.99. All three products include a 12-month limited warranty.

For more information about Zero, please visit www.myzerocharge.com.

Media Contact:

Susan van Barneveld/Rita Lee

Zero

+1-714-891-3660

[email protected]

All products/services and trademarks mentioned in this release are the properties of their respective companies.

© 2021 Zero. All rights reserved.

SOURCE Zero