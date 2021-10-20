MURRAY, Utah, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zarifa USA announced that they would have zero supply chain worries for the holidays. There are no blocks within their supply chains, and they have an entire stock of parts at warehouses to be manufactured or repaired in the US. Zarifa USA CEO Yama Mustafawi made the announcement.

To relax muscles or treat chronic body pains, a reliable massage chair is one of the best purchases for self-care or as a gift for the Holidays. No hassle or wait on supply chains this year as Zarifa USA is fully stocked and prepared for the upcoming season of giving. Deciding to invest in a massage chair is a step towards improving overall health and wellbeing. Massage chairs help with relaxation, mediation, and pain relief. The Company has been a pioneer in the development of high-quality massage chairs for decades. All the massage chairs produced by Zarifa USA provide an excellent massage with guaranteed positive results.

"Massage chairs will be shipped out from our distribution center within five business days of purchase. Depending on the delivery location, the chair will arrive at your destination within five to fifteen business days from the date of pickup. Our freight carriers will reach out to you to confirm shipping details such as specific location, date, time, and to discuss the location to assess the best means of handling the shipment," says Yama Mustafawi, CEO at Zarifa USA. "If you are bogged down from injuries and want to improve recovery and manageability, a massage chair might be a great option for you or as a gift this year for a loved one."

Headquartered in Murray, Utah, Zarifa USA aims to assist and provide relief to the increasing number of over 100 million Americans suffering from chronic pain each year without using addictive substances such as opioids. Zarifa USA is committed to helping customers find pain relief through easily accessible products that deliver positive medical results. The Company supports pain sufferers through their difficult times and provides a positive drug-free massage therapy experience. Product consultations can be done by phone, by private in-store appointments, or by shopping online. For more information, go to www.zarifausa.com, call direct 385-645-0255, or email at [email protected].

