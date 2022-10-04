Zero Trust Network Access Market Size to Grow by USD 1.41 Bn, Emergence of Cisco Systems Inc. and Citrix Systems Inc. as Key Market Contributors - Technavio

Oct 04, 2022, 03:00 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Zero Trust Network Access Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" has been added to Technavio's offerings. The market size is likely to grow by USD 1.41 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 24.8% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.
Frequently Asked Questions
- What are the major trends in the market?
The high demand for improved visibility due to the rise in IoT traffic among enterprises is a trend in the market.
- What is the year-over-year growth rate of the market in 2022?
The year-over-year growth rate of the market in 2022 is 15.0%.
- What are the key market drivers and challenges?
The growing frequency of target-based cyber-attacks is driving the market growth. However, factors such as budgetary constraints among small and emerging startups in developing countries may challenge market growth.
- Is the market concentrated or fragmented?
The zero trust network access (ZTNA) market is fragmented.
Zero Trust Network Access Market 2022-2026: Scope
The zero trust network access market report covers the following areas:
- Zero Trust Network Access Market Size
- Zero Trust Network Access Market Trends
- Zero Trust Network Access Market Industry Analysis
Zero Trust Network Access Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis
Akamai Technologies Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Cloudflare Inc, Fortinet Inc., InstaSafe Technologies Pvt. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Ivanti Software Inc., Jamf Software LLC, JumpCloud Inc., Microsoft Corp, Netskope Inc., Palo Alto Networks Inc., Progress Software Corp., SonicWall Inc., The Carlyle Group Inc., Thoma Bravo LP, Unisys Corp., and VMware Inc. are some of the major market participants. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:
- Cisco Systems Inc. - The company offers Zero Trust Network Access, which provides a comprehensive solution to secure all access across applications and environments.
- Citrix Systems Inc. - The company offers Zero Trust Network Access, which is an alternative to traditional VPN.
- Cloudflare Inc - The company offers Zero Trust Network Access, which allows users to access resources after verifying the identity, context, and policy adherence of each specific request.
- Fortinet Inc. - The company offers Zero Trust Network Access, which connects to IoT. Endpoint devices are identified and secured and IT teams gain full visibility into and control over your network.
Zero Trust Network Access Market 2022-2026: Segmentation
- Deployment
- On-premises: The on-premises segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. On-premise solutions enable ownership and control of security monitoring, which is expected to increase the demand for on-premises deployment during the forecast period.
- Cloud
- Geography
- North America: North America will account for 38% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as significant research and development (R&D) activities in the region. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The US and Canada are the key countries for the zero-trust network access market in North America.
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- Middle East And Africa
Zero Trust Network Access Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist zero trust network access market growth during the next five years
- Approximation of the zero trust network access market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the zero trust network access market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa
- Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will hinder the growth of zero trust network access market vendors
Zero Trust Network Access Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 24.8%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 1.41 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
15.0
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
North America at 38%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Akamai Technologies Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Cloudflare Inc, Fortinet Inc., InstaSafe Technologies Pvt. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Ivanti Software Inc., Jamf Software LLC, JumpCloud Inc., Microsoft Corp, Netskope Inc., Palo Alto Networks Inc., Progress Software Corp., SonicWall Inc., The Carlyle Group Inc., Thoma Bravo LP, Unisys Corp., and VMware Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Deployment
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 09: Parent market
- Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 12: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Deployment
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Deployment - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on Deployment - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Deployment
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Deployment
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Deployment
- 5.3 On-premises - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 28: Chart on On-premises - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on On-premises - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Chart on On-premises - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on On-premises - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Cloud - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Cloud - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Cloud - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Cloud - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Cloud - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by Deployment
- Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Deployment ($ million)
6 Customer Landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 70: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 72: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 74: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 76: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 78: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 80: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 87: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 Cisco Systems Inc.
- Exhibit 89: Cisco Systems Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 90: Cisco Systems Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 91: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 92: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 93: Cisco Systems Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.4 Citrix Systems Inc.
- Exhibit 94: Citrix Systems Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 95: Citrix Systems Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 96: Citrix Systems Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 97: Citrix Systems Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.5 Cloudflare Inc
- Exhibit 98: Cloudflare Inc - Overview
- Exhibit 99: Cloudflare Inc - Product / Service
- Exhibit 100: Cloudflare Inc - Key offerings
- 10.6 Fortinet Inc.
- Exhibit 101: Fortinet Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 102: Fortinet Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 103: Fortinet Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.7 InstaSafe Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
- Exhibit 104: InstaSafe Technologies Pvt. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 105: InstaSafe Technologies Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 106: InstaSafe Technologies Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.8 International Business Machines Corp.
- Exhibit 107: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 108: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 109: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 110: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.9 Microsoft Corp
- Exhibit 111: Microsoft Corp - Overview
- Exhibit 112: Microsoft Corp - Business segments
- Exhibit 113: Microsoft Corp - Key news
- Exhibit 114: Microsoft Corp - Key offerings
- Exhibit 115: Microsoft Corp - Segment focus
- 10.10 Palo Alto Networks Inc.
- Exhibit 116: Palo Alto Networks Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 117: Palo Alto Networks Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 118: Palo Alto Networks Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 119: Palo Alto Networks Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.11 Thoma Bravo LP
- Exhibit 120: Thoma Bravo LP - Overview
- Exhibit 121: Thoma Bravo LP - Product / Service
- Exhibit 122: Thoma Bravo LP - Key offerings
- 10.12 VMware Inc.
- Exhibit 123: VMware Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 124: VMware Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 125: VMware Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 126: VMware Inc. - Key offerings
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 127: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 128: Exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 129: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 130: Research methodology
- Exhibit 131: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 132: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 133: List of abbreviations
