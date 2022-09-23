Zero Trust Security Market is expected to display a steady growth by 2027| UnivDatos Market Insights

NOIDA, India, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new report published by UnivDatos Markets Insights, the Zero Trust Security Market was valued around USD 28 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 16% during 2021-2027. The analysis has been segmented into Security Type (Network Security, Data Security, Endpoint Security, Cloud Security, and Others); Authentication Type (Single-factor Authentication and Multi-factor Authentication); Deployment (On-premises and Cloud); Organization Size (Large Enterprises and SMEs); Industry (Information and Communication Technology, Banking and Financial Services, Retail, Healthcare, and Others); Region/Country.

Click here to view the Report Description & TOC

https://univdatos.com/report/zero-trust-security-market/

The Zero Trust Security market report has been aggregated by collecting informative data on various dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This innovative report makes use of several analyses to get a closer outlook on the Zero Trust Security market. The Zero Trust Security market report offers a detailed analysis of the latest industry developments and trending factors in the market that are influencing the market growth. Furthermore, this statistical market research repository examines and estimates the Zero Trust Security market at the global and regional levels.

Request for Sample Pages

https://univdatos.com/get-a-free-sample-form-php/?product_id=24129

Market Overview

The global zero trust security market is rising on account of the continuously increasing target-based cyber-attacks, the need to reduce business and organizational risks and the digitalization of prominent industry verticals. Moreover, the advancing digital infrastructure in developing countries will also affect its market positively. "Zero Trust" is a security framework, it requires security configurations and status to be authenticated, approved, and continuously validated before all users, inside or outside the corporate network, are granted or retained access to applications and data. Moreover, the increasing losses due to cyber-attacks are one of the most prominent factors driving the adoption of zero trust security. For instance, according to Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3), in 2018, the total financial loss due to cybercrime stood at around USD 2.7 Bn/year, which increased to more than USD 4 Bn/year in 2020.

Click here to view the Report Description & TOC

https://univdatos.com/report/zero-trust-security-market/

The global zero trust security market report is studied thoroughly with several aspects that would help stakeholders in making their decisions more curated.

Based on the security type, the market is divided into network security, data security, endpoint security, cloud security, and others. Among these, the endpoint security segment is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period owing to the digital transformation of businesses, which has increased the usage of endpoint devices, such as mobiles, laptops, personal computers, and others. The endpoint acts as an entry point to the corporate network, creating an entry point that can be exploited by a malicious attacker. Hence, it is important to protect these endpoints to protect businesses from risky activities and malicious attacks.

Based on deployment, the market is classified into on-premises and cloud. Among these, the on-premises segment captured a commendable share of the global zero trust security market in 2020 owing to the high preference for this type of deployment to keep confidential data in-house rather than turning it over to a cloud provider. In addition, on-premises solutions enable hands-on ownership and control of security monitoring, providing a flexible and adaptable security program.

Have a Look at the Chapters - https://univdatos.com/report/zero-trust-security-market/

Zero Trust Security Market Geographical Segmentation Includes:

North America ( United States , Canada , and Rest of North America )

( , , and Rest of ) Europe ( Germany , United Kingdom , Spain , Italy , France , and the Rest of Europe )

( , , , , , and the Rest of ) Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , India , South Korea , and the Rest of Asia-Pacific )

( , , , , and the Rest of ) Rest of the World

For a better understanding of the market adoption of the Zero Trust Security industry, the market is analyzed based on its worldwide presence in the countries such as North America (US, Canada, Rest of North America); Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and the Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific); and the Rest of World. North America is expected to grow at a steady growth rate owing to the presence of key market players in the region and the quick adoption of new technologies. In addition, the increasing focus on cyber security in the major economies in the region is further contributing to the growth of this market. For instance, in March 2021, the President of the U.S. made cybersecurity, a critical element of the Department of Homeland Security's (DHS) mission, a top priority for the Biden-Harris Administration at all levels of government.

The major players targeting the market include

Palo Alto Networks Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

International Business Machines Corporation

Fortinet Inc.

Citrix Systems Inc.

Sophos Group plc

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

VMware Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Akamai Technologies Inc.

Competitive Landscape

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been elaborated by analyzing several leading key players operating worldwide. The specialist team of research analysts sheds light on various traits such as global market competition, market share, most recent industry advancements, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions by leading companies in the Zero Trust Security Market. The major players have been analyzed by using research methodologies for getting insight views on global competition.

Key questions resolved through this analytical market research report include:

What are the latest trends, new patterns, and technological advancements in the Zero Trust Security market?

Which factors are influencing the Zero Trust Security market over the forecast period?

What are the global challenges, threats, and risks in the Zero Trust Security market?

Which factors are propelling and restraining the Zero Trust Security market?

What are the demanding global regions of the Zero Trust Security market?

What will be the global market size in the upcoming years?

What are the crucial market acquisition strategies and policies applied by global companies?

We understand the requirement of different businesses, regions, and countries, we offer customized reports as per your requirements of business nature and geography. Please let us know If you have any custom needs.

Browse Other Related Research Reports from UnivDatos Market Insights

Zero Trust Security Market Report Coverage

Report Attribute Details Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2027 Growth momentum Accelerate at a CAGR of over 16% Market size 2020 USD 28 billion Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Rest of World Major contributing region North America to Dominate the Zero Trust Security Market Key countries covered United States, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, Spain, France, China, Japan, India, and South Korea Companies profiled Palo Alto Networks Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Fortinet Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Sophos Group plc, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., VMware Inc., Microsoft Corporation, and Akamai Technologies Inc Report Scope Market Trends, Drivers, and Restraints; Revenue Estimation and Forecast; Segmentation Analysis; Impact of COVID-19; Demand and Supply Side Analysis; Competitive Landscape; Company Profiling Segments Covered By Security Type; By Authentication Type; By Deployment; By Organization Size; By Industry: By Region/Country

About UnivDatos Market Insights (UMI)

UnivDatos Market Insights (UMI) is a passionate market research firm and a subsidiary of Universal Data Solutions. We believe in delivering insights through Market Intelligence Reports, Customized Business Research, and Primary Research. Our research studies are spread across topics across the world, we cover markets in over 100 countries using smart research techniques and agile methodologies. We offer in-depth studies, detailed analysis, and customized reports that help shape winning business strategies for our clients.

Contact

UnivDatos Market Insights

Ankita Gupta

Director Operations

Ph: +91-7838604911

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://univdatos.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1225049/UnivDatos_Logo.jpg

SOURCE UnivDatos Market Insights Pvt. Ltd.