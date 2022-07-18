ZeroAvia and PowerCell sign memorandum of understanding regarding joint development and series deliveries of Fuel Cell Stacks for Aviation

The partnership will see both parties continuing work together to modify existing PowerCell stacks for optimal performance within ZeroAvia's hydrogen-electric, zero-emission aviation powertrains. PowerCell intends to assemble the modified stacks for incorporation into ZeroAvia's prototype, and later certified, powertrains.

PowerCell has been a key supplier of low temperature PEM (LTPEM) fuel cells as part of ZeroAvia's pioneering efforts to develop a certifiable 600kW hydrogen-electric powertrain underneath the HyFlyer II project, supported by the UK Government through the ATI program . ZeroAvia plans to power 9-19 seat commercial aircraft up to 300 nautical miles using its ZA600 powertrains by 2024 - enabling guilt-free flights on routes such as London to Edinburgh and Stockholm to Malmo.

After conducting demonstration of 6-seat R&D prototypes, ZeroAvia is preparing for the inaugural test flight of its 600kW hydrogen-electric engine in the coming days, including the use of PowerCell fuel cell stacks as part of these systems. The company is also retrofitting a second Dornier-228 testbed in Hollister, California, to conduct further flight tests and demonstrations in the important North American market.

Val Miftakhov, ZeroAvia Founder & CEO, said: "This MoU further cements ZeroAvia's lead in the race to deliver true zero-emission engines for commercial flights. By co-locating this operation we can ensure the full collaboration of both talented teams in tailoring hydrogen fuel cell stacks for aviation. This will result in delivery of systems with the required power to enable electric aviation to achieve range and payload that are highly attractive to operators and airframe OEMs, while eliminating emissions."

Richard Berkling, CEO, PowerCell Sweden AB, said: "Working with ZeroAvia has been a core plank of our entry into the clean aviation market, which is a very large future market for fuel cell technology. We are delighted to further formalize that partnership and to establish our first UK development presence, given our opportunities here across multiple sectors."

ZeroAvia's mission is to deliver hydrogen-electric engines into every aircraft, having identified the technology as the most practical, economical, and farthest reaching solution for reducing aviation's climate change and clean air impacts. Hydrogen-electric engines use hydrogen in fuel cells to generate electricity, which is then used to power electric motors to turn the aircraft's propellers, with the only byproduct being water.

About ZeroAvia

ZeroAvia is a leader in zero-emission aviation, focused on hydrogen-electric aviation solutions to address a variety of markets, initially targeting a 300-mile range in 9-19 seat aircraft by 2024, and up to 1000-mile range in 40-80 seat aircraft by 2026. Based in the UK and USA, ZeroAvia has already secured experimental certificates for its two-prototype aircraft from the CAA and FAA, passed significant flight test milestones, secured a number of key partnerships with major aircraft OEMs and major global airlines, and is on track for commercial operations in 2024. The company's expanding UK operations are supported by grants from UK's Aerospace Technology Institute and Innovate UK, and ZeroAvia is part of the UK Government's Jet Zero Council. For more, please visit ZeroAvia.com, follow @ZeroAvia on Twitter , Instagram , and LinkedIn .

About Powercell

PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) develops and produces fuel cell stacks and systems for stationary and mobile applications with a world class power density. The fuel cells are powered by hydrogen, pure or reformed, and produce electricity and heat with no emissions other than water. As the stacks and systems are compact, modular and scalable, they are easily adjusted to any customer need. PowerCellwas founded in 2008 as an industrial spinout from the Volvo Group. The share (PCELL) is since 2014 subject to trade at Nasdaq First North Stockholm with G&W Fondkommission as Certified Adviser.

SOURCE ZeroAvia