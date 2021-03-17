ZeroBounce Ranks No. 9 on the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Florida List

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Email validation and deliverability company ZeroBounce takes No. 9 on the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Florida list, Inc. magazine reveals. With a two-year revenue growth of 815 percent, ZeroBounce is among Florida's fastest-growing private companies.

The announcement comes less than a year after ZeroBounce rose to No. 40 on the national Inc. 5000 list. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, the regional list celebrates the fastest-growing Florida-based private companies.

ZeroBounce CEO Liviu Tanase

"Being on this prestigious Inc. list is a testament to our passion and purpose of creating a platform that optimizes the email sending experience all businesses perform daily. It also reflects the generous support of our customers and partners around the world," says ZeroBounce CEO Liviu Tanase. "Florida has been a great home for ZeroBounce and its tremendous business environment continues to amaze us. We're thrilled to be part of such a dynamic and fast-growing economy," Tanase adds.

The companies on this list show stunning rates of growth across all industries in Florida. Between 2017 and 2019, these 250 private companies had an average growth rate of 202 percent. In 2019 alone, they employed more than 83,000 people and added nearly $11 billion to the Florida economy. Companies based in major metro areas—Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Jacksonville, Tampa, and Orlando—brought in the highest revenue overall.

"This list proves the power of companies in Florida no matter the industry," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "The impressive revenues and growth rates prove the insight and diligence of CEOs and that these businesses are here to stay."

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Florida, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at https://www.inc.com/inc5000/regionals/florida.

About ZeroBounce

ZeroBounce is an email verification, scoring and deliverability platform helping businesses improve their inbox placement. The service detects email typos, nonexistent and abusive email accounts, spam traps and other risky email addresses. ZeroBounce also provides an email scoring service and a suite of deliverability tools to further enhance email inbox placement.

The company operates a military-grade security infrastructure, ensuring customer data is protected at the highest levels.

With more than 6 billion emails validated to date, ZeroBounce serves 100,000+ businesses in 190+ countries and adds up to 150 new clients every day. Companies using email lists validated by ZeroBounce report a 98%+ accuracy rate and maintain a good sending reputation.

In 2019, ZeroBounce took no. 851 on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States. One year later, ZeroBounce rose to no. 40 on the list.

For more information, visit https://www.zerobounce.net.

