ZeroCater Announces Office Moves in New York and Austin

Click to Tweet : @ZeroCater moves into new digs in New York and Austin to support company growth and expansion in the corporate food space. https://bit.ly/2zeGvfe

In New York, ZeroCater moved into a 4,237-square-foot open-floor-plan office space at 1140 Broadway Ave. Situated on the corner of 26th St., ZeroCater's New York office is set in one of Manhattan's hottest neighborhoods and just one block from Madison Square Park.

The space boasts three conference rooms and two phone-booth-style breakouts. Bright and sunny, floor-to-ceiling windows flood the office with natural light. Twenty-five percent larger than its previous space, the company will make use of the extra room shortly as they look to add to the New York sales and catering operations teams.

Located at 979 Springdale Road, ZeroCater's Austin office is a 12,156-square-foot open floor plan in a former warehouse. Situated in the up-and-coming East Austin neighborhood alongside a host of innovative start-ups, the office is just three miles from Downtown and five from Austin International Airport. The team's office has more than doubled in size along with the number of conference rooms, with food-inspired names like Fleetwood Mac & Cheese, ZZ Tapas and Bread Sheeran. The facilities team also prioritized additional storage spaces, a parent's room and gender-neutral restrooms. Surrounded by an abundance of walkable and drivable amenities, ZeroCater's team is stoked to mix and mingle with new neighbors like the Austin Bouldering Project, Austin Eastciders, FloSports, Friends and Allies Brewing Company and Springdale Station.

Both offices were designed to celebrate and reflect the ZeroCater culture and will help the company continue to foster a talented and innovative community. The moves are the latest in ZeroCater's commitment to help companies build better workplaces through food and technology.

"We're thrilled to relocate to new spaces in NoMad and East Austin," said Ali Sabeti, CEO of ZeroCater. "It's incredibly exciting to have these new offices that will help us ensure our employees are happy and are able to be more productive while giving us even more room to grow."

ZeroCater is hiring for sales and engineering roles in Austin as well as positions in its catering operations, client operations and culinary partnerships departments. In New York, the company is looking to add to their sales and client operations teams. Combined with the company's recent release of an enterprise catering solution, these moves set ZeroCater on a path to becoming the leader in the $202 billion corporate food service industry.

ABOUT ZEROCATER

With a mission to help companies build a better culture through food, ZeroCater is on a path to becoming the No. 1 food company serving the workplace. Founded in 2009, ZeroCater has become a leading provider of corporate catering and snacks, serving companies including Cisco Systems, Fandango and Salesforce. The ZeroCater advantage — a food recommendation engine, enterprise-caliber on-site dining and micro kitchens, ecosystem of food partners and data-driven insights — provides companies with the food employees love. ZeroCater's office catering and snack products serve the Bay Area; New York; Washington, D.C.; Chicago; Austin and Los Angeles. For more information, please visit zerocater.com. Follow @ZeroCater on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Media Contact:

Megan Palmer

Megan.Palmer@zerocater.com

415-432-8173

SOURCE ZeroCater

Related Links

http://www.zerocater.com

