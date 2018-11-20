ZeroPEPM™ with Common Census Welcomes Discovery Benefits

WESTBROOK, Maine, Nov. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Common Census of Westbrook, ME announces the expansion of our ZeroPEPM™ portfolio with the addition of Discovery Benefits.

"Discovery Benefits is an ideal addition to the ZeroPEPM portfolio because almost every client we engage uses one or more of their services. Discovery Benefits administers tax-advantaged employee benefits and provides an innovative user experience for employees, employers, consultants and brokers. Since the inception in January 2016, the ZeroPEPM portfolio has expanded to 20 companies and 6 dozen products. The market has proven this is the most popular distribution pricing. Common Benefits makes enrollment on a phone comfortable plus we enhanced our decision support features. Collectively, these user experience improvements and ZeroPEPM pricing and distribution are keeping our platform at the forefront of the industry," said Daniel Freund, President of Common Census.

About Common Census:

Common Benefits® is a robust benefits platform preferred by insurance producers and human resource professionals for managing open enrollments, adding new hires, and administering benefits throughout the year. Enroll any core, voluntary, or administrative benefit through a branded private exchange using a proven benefits operating system. For more information visit www.commoncensus.com or contact a member of the sales team at ccsales@commoncensus.com. Schedule demos here.

About Discovery Benefits:

Discovery Benefits is a national leader in employee benefits administration founded in 1987. The company provides administration of health savings accounts, flexible benefits, COBRA, commuter benefits and health reimbursement arrangements and has a presence in all 50 states. Its mission is transforming the complexity of employee benefits administration with innovative solutions and extraordinary customer service delivered by empowered and knowledgeable employees. The company's offices are located in Fargo, N.D. and Brookings, S.D.

