ZeroSum Announces the Launch of Marketing Platform MARKETai

NEW YORK, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ZeroSum, an industry leading provider of software, data, and marketing automation services to the automotive industry, announced today the launch of its data-driven marketing platform, MARKETai. MARKETai is the industry's first AI-driven platform that brings together the following vast amount of data and technology to improve marketing performance:

All available inventory in the US

Machine learning

Patent-pending predictive technology

Major marketing channels

Audience of real- in-market shoppers

Their cloud-based platform houses an inventory of over 640 million VINs and dealerships can leverage the cross-platform advertising system to target active shoppers.

"This exciting launch is consistent with our mission to leverage big data for disruptive market growth. This application will benefit auto dealers and operators by combining our unique shopping audience with marketing automation in ways that will help our customers improve market share in key segments," said Matt Sharp, Chief Digital Officer.

ZeroSum's 1:1 correlation between buyers and vehicle sales enables better targeting. The outcome will be more efficient and effective advertisements and marketing campaigns. Dealers can analyze their market in real-time using:

Sales conversion rates

Market turn rates

Days' supply

Competitive inventory

MARKETai integrates with dealer's data to allow the system to capture relevant data surrounding inventory and the people shopping. The platform provides the metrics that dealers need to know:

Inventory Impressions and VDP Views

Conversion rates on lead sources

VIN Level marketing attribution

These insights are key to effective omnichannel digital marketing. The MARKETai predictive modeling technology is a patent-pending application. It allows users to forecast and map a buyer's journey and track the marketing process, to sales for all vehicles in their inventory. These features result in increased optimization of vehicle detail pages (VDP) traffic and views on specific vehicles that need more attention to sell. Other optimizations include logic and learning that will turn off or reduce budget for units that are likely to move and already have the inventory views they need to turn.

One notable feature of MARKETai is its creative graphics and visualizations of dealership data. This view allows all dealer employees to strategically take part in the decision-making process. MARKETai converts data sets into coherent, accessible information for marketers, sales managers, and owner operators. Dealers can also rely on a ZeroSum Dealer Success Manager for a Managed SaaS platform experience and customer support.

About ZeroSum

ZeroSum is a leader in software, marketing, and data. Powered by its SaaS platform, MARKETai, ZeroSum is simplifying and modernizing automotive marketing by leveraging data and scaling ability to acquire new customers. ZeroSum is the first and only company that matches consumer demand with automotive data in real time. For more information, visit https://zerosum.ai. For media inquiries, please contact Nick Dionne at [email protected].

SOURCE ZeroSum

Related Links

http://www.zerosum.com

