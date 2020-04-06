Zerotrillion Named Agency of Record by nChain

AMSTERDAM, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- nChain Ltd. ("nChain") has selected Amsterdam-based independent agency Zerotrillion as its global agency of record, following brand strategy work commissioned in Q1.

nChain is the world's leading provider of enterprise-grade blockchain solutions, helping businesses and organisations realise and protect the value of their data. nChain, headquartered in London, boasts one of the largest teams of blockchain developers globally, and a leading portfolio of novel blockchain intellectual property. nChain is committed to helping clients maintain a competitive advantage in business through more efficient management of data on chain.

Zerotrillion's appointment began with creating a new strategic brand platform and visual identity for nChain, which was unveiled in February at CoinGeek 2020 in London, the world's largest blockchain conference. The agency, which has offices in Amsterdam and Toronto, will also be handling PR and global corporate communications for nChain.

Crystalising an enterprise-facing vision for the company was the first order of business for recently appointed nChain CEO, David Washburn, who holds a PhD in physiology and biophysics and has over 15 years' experience in capital markets. Prior to working at nChain, Washburn headed the Canadian division of a leading global investment bank.

Washburn said, "We brought Zerotrillion in for a flash brand strategy session at the end of 2019, and it was instantly clear that their understanding of this emergent technology was head and shoulders above the average communications firm. The team at Zerotrillion worked side-by-side with our stakeholders, helping us distill an immensely complex suite of services into a clear and communicable brand that we're confident will help us continue to lead the next wave of global blockchain adoption."

Zerotrillion CEO, Alex Paquin, said of the new partnership, "Zerotrillion was created to deliver moonshot creative ideas for clients we believe have a meaningful mission. nChain is committed to working with governments, organisations and businesses to ensure a better understanding of the transformative potential of blockchain technology. We're absolutely confident that the adoption of a scalable, public blockchain across nearly every industry will be looked back on by history as one of the most important ideas of our time, and we're sincerely honoured to be on this journey with the team at Chain."

In December 2019, nChain announced that digital entrepreneur Calvin Ayre joined the company's Strategic Advisory Board, based on his longstanding involvement in the Bitcoin sector. Ayre also made a sizeable investment in nChain to further its role as a leader in the development of enterprise-grade blockchain solutions.

About Zerotrillion

Zerotrillion is an independent, global creative agency based in Amsterdam and Toronto, helping our clients overcome their growth-limiting challenges with moonshot creative business ideas.

