Zesty Paws® Debuts Line of Mini Bites for Small Dog Breeds

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zesty Paws®, the nation's leading functional pet supplement brand, announced today it has launched a new line of products called Mini Bites for small dog breeds. The Mini Bites line includes Zesty Paws®' best-selling products in a mini size: Advanced Calming Mini Bites, Aller-Immune Mini Bites, and the 8-in-1 Mini Bites.

The high-quality and functional Mini Bites were made for pet parents of small dog breeds in mind. Gone are the days of breaking chews in half to provide the right size for their small dog to take. Now small breed pet parents have a functional supplement catered to the mini size of their pet and readily available at their favorite places to shop for their pet including ZestyPaws.com, Amazon, Chewy, and PetSmart.

"We understand that pet parents treat their pets like their kids and would do everything within their means to keep their pets healthy and happy longer," said Steve Ball, CEO of Zesty Paws®. "According to several sources, the majority of pet parents own small and medium breed dogs. That's why we are pleased to bring pet parents of smaller dogs our new Mini Bites that are catered to their size with the same great products that they have come to expect from Zesty Paws. We know pet parents will fall in love with the mini heart-shaped size of our Mini Bites line and the ability to easily ensure their correct dosage, all while knowing their bestie will be feeling Zesty."

Zesty Paws'® line of Mini Bites include the Advanced Calming Mini Bites, Aller-Immune Mini Bites, and the 8-in-1 Mini Bites and are specifically formulated for small dog breeds and pet parents looking to give their small dogs extra supplementation to support seasonal allergies, behavior concerns, and multifunctional health.

Zesty Paws ® Advanced Calming Mini Bites are made with Sensoril ® Ashwagandha, Suntheanine®, Chamomile, Melatonin, Valerian Root, Hemp seed powder, L-Typtophan and may help promote calmness and composure in small dogs.

are made with Sensoril Ashwagandha, Suntheanine®, Chamomile, Melatonin, Valerian Root, Hemp seed powder, L-Typtophan and may help promote calmness and composure in small dogs. Zesty Paws ® Aller-Immune Mini Bites are made with Colostrum, Salmon Oil, and a 5-strain Gut Health Blend to provide support for the immune system, seasonal allergies, and gut health.

are made with Colostrum, Salmon Oil, and a 5-strain Gut Health Blend to provide support for the immune system, seasonal allergies, and gut health. Zesty Paws ® 8-in-1 Mini Bites provide multifunctional support in the areas of hip and joint, heart health, gut health, immunity, antioxidants, liver health, and performance.

Zesty Paws® Mini Bites are now available on Amazon, ZestyPaws.com, and Chewy.com. For more information about Zesty Paws®, please visit ZestyPaws.com or follow them on Instagram.

ABOUT ZESTY PAWS®

At Zesty Paws®, our passion is simple: to enable and inspire a ZEST FOR LIFE in pets and parents. We strive to be the most innovative and trusted brand in functional supplements to guide and empower pets on their journey. We use unique formulas based on active ingredients you know and trust, and that are proven to provide tangible benefits to your pet. We have received hundreds of thousands of 5-star reviews on top channels such as Amazon, Chewy and our own site. Pet parents are delighted by our commitment to innovative, high-quality products that work, as well as by our unparalleled customer service. Asa trusted brand for functional pet supplements, the United States-based brand has been regularly recognized as a best seller on Amazon, alongside other top pet retailers. For information about Zesty Paws, please visit ZestyPaws.com or catch up with them on Instagram (@zestypaws), Facebook or Twitter (@zestypaws).

