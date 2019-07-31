Zesty.ai Named A "Cool Vendor" By Gartner

According to the report from Gartner, Zesty.ai and the other "Cool Vendors are making far more use of untapped internal data and external datasets than in the past to reduce insurers' reliance on poor-quality internal data and in some cases eliminating the need for internal data entirely." Further, "these insurance Cool Vendors are taking a much more targeted approach to the application of new and emerging technologies like artificial intelligence to the insurance value chain to provide insurance CIOs with clear return-on-investment metrics," Gartner says.

"I am very proud of the Zesty.ai team for being recognized by Gartner, a preeminent global technology analyst firm," said Attila Toth, Founder & CEO of Zesty.ai. "We work tirelessly to provide our insurance partners with a competitive edge relying on actionable insights on risk from our 115 billion data points covering more than 140 million properties."

"We congratulate Zesty.ai on being named a 2019 Cool Vendor by Gartner," commented Jobay Cooney, InsurTech Leader at Aon's Reinsurance Solutions business. "We have been closely working with Zesty.ai for two years to enhance underwriting and improve customer experience for our insurer clients. Through Zesty.ai's innovative Artificial Intelligence-based solutions, we are able to meet clients' needs today and tomorrow, in a transparent and efficient way."

Source: Gartner, Cool Vendors in Insurance, Sham Gill, Kimberley Harris-Ferrante, et al., 3 May 2019.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation.

About Zesty.ai

Zesty.ai harnesses the power of Artificial Intelligence to help the trillion-dollar global property insurance industry better assess risk. We use the latest advancements in computer vision and deep learning on 115+Bn data points on residential and commercial properties to extract key building features to accurately model the potential impact of catastrophic and attritional loss events. Zesty.ai was voted "The Most Innovative InsurTech Startup" by Plug & Play members in 2018 and won the Silver Award at the Zurich Innovation World Championship among 459 InsurTech startups from 44 countries.

