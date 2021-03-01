Zeta Global Announces Successful Completion of Debt Refinancing

Zeta Global successfully closed a $222.5 million loan facility Tweet this

Previously, Zeta's loans have been utilized as working capital to complete successful acquisitions and integrations of companies including AI pioneer BoomTrain, publisher commenting platform Disqus, content intelligence platform Temnos, and advertising suite platform Sizmek. All have strengthened the technology and data capabilities of the Zeta Marketing Platform, making it one of the leading marketing technology platforms in the industry today.

Chris Greiner, Chief Financial Officer states, "The strategic refinancing is a proactive step that meaningfully improves Zeta's overall capital structure and strengthens our liquidity, reduces our borrowing costs and provides us with additional financial flexibility. We appreciate the continued support from our banking partners who see an abundance of opportunity in the future of our business."

BofA Securities, Inc. served as Lead Arranger and Bookrunner. Barclays, Credit Suisse, and Morgan Stanley Senior Funding, Inc. are also participants in the facility. Matthews South served as the financial advisor to Zeta.

ABOUT ZETA GLOBAL

Zeta Global is a data-powered marketing technology company that combines one of the industry's largest consumer data sets (2.4B+ global identifiers) with results-driven artificial intelligence to unlock consumer intent, personalize experiences, and power business growth for Fortune 1000 companies, such as GM, Wyndham, Sprint and Progressive. Zeta has been recognized as a Leader in the Forrester Wave™ and competes with marketing cloud offerings from Oracle, SAP, Salesforce and Adobe as well as programmatic platforms including The Trade Desk. Founded in 2007 by David A. Steinberg and John Sculley, the Company is headquartered in New York City. For more information, please go to www.zetaglobal.com .

