Zeta Global Opens AI & Data Labs in San Francisco and NYC

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Zeta Global, a data-powered marketing technology company that helps brands acquire, grow and retain customer relationships, today announced that it has opened AI & Data Labs in its two largest offices in the United States, New York City and San Francisco.

Designed by Christian Monberg, Zeta's Chief Technology Officer, with input from leading academic institutions including the California Institute of Technology, Zeta's AI & Data Labs brings to life the power of the Company's proprietary data set and patented machine learning technology through an immersive user experience. The AI & Data Labs demonstrates how Zeta ingests trillions of data points, synthesizes the data to separate the signal from the noise and activates the knowledge through unique insights and connections to consumers.

"Data and AI are topics that are often talked about, but because they are so complex, they are rarely well understood," said David A. Steinberg, Zeta Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO. "The AI & Data Labs are a physical manifestation of real-time signals, designed to allow marketers to connect with the world of data. This gives our clients and partners an opportunity to understand more about how Zeta's innovative technology helps deliver better outcomes for marketers."

The launch of the AI & Data Labs is the latest advancement in Zeta's banner 2019. Coming on the heels of the integration of Sizmek's market leading DSP into the Zeta Marketing Platform, and the Company's recognition by the Forrester Wave™ as one of the seven recognized Enterprise Software Marketing Management platforms, the launch of the AI & Data Labs further establishes Zeta as an innovator in the sector.

Steinberg added, "The team has done an outstanding job of driving practical innovation to help clients do more with their data assets. We believe that the AI & Data Labs will inform, educate and inspire our clients and partners to innovate and grow."

Zeta currently serves more than 1,000 clients across four continents, who have access to 750 million+ deterministic profiles, 500+ AI-derived intender audiences and leading-edge applications, such as intent scoring.

About Zeta Global

Zeta Global is a data-powered marketing technology company that combines the scale of proprietary data with the science of artificial intelligence to help Fortune 1000 and middle market brands acquire, grow and retain customer relationships. Founded in 2007 by David A. Steinberg and John Sculley, the company's highly-rated Zeta Marketing Platform has been recognized in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for digital marketing hubs for multichannel campaign management. Zeta competes with marketing cloud offerings from Oracle, SAP, Salesforce and Adobe as well as programmatic platforms including The Trade Desk. Operating on four continents with 1,400+ employees, the company is headquartered in New York, with offices in San Francisco, Boston, Nashville, London, and Hyderabad, India.

