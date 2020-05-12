Zeta Global Recognized as a Leader in Email Marketing Service Providers Report by Independent Research Firm

NEW YORK, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zeta Global, a leading data-powered marketing technology company that helps brands acquire, grow and retain customer relationships, today announced that it has been recognized as a Leader in "The Forrester Wave™: Email Marketing Service Providers, Q2, 2020, which evaluated the Zeta Marketing Platform among the 13 most significant email marketing service providers in the market. .

Companies were evaluated against 23 criteria. In the current offering category. Zeta received the highest scores possible in the data, personalization & optimization, analytics, Artificial Intelligence, campaign operations, implementation services, creative services and vertical capabilities criteria. In the strategy category, Zeta received the highest scores possible in the client retention and commercial model criteria.

Zeta believes the report reinforces the power of the Zeta Marketing Platform's data-driven approach to helping enterprise marketers solve their most complex problems. According to the report, "The Zeta Marketing Platform excels because of its data foundation," and "...its schema-less data structure effectively solves much harder problems, better than most competitors." The report also states that "Zeta is particularly well-suited for enterprises that want full-service support for acquisition and retention efforts," and that it "builds a brand around its data tools and makes them easier to use."

"We are delighted that Forrester named Zeta a Leader in their report about this segment of the enterprise software market. We believe this recognition demonstrates our investment in practical innovation across data and AI technology services to deliver the best outcomes for our customers," said David A. Steinberg, Chairman, Co-Founder and CEO of Zeta. "Given the current health and economic challenges, which have resulted in today's rapidly evolving digital- and data-centric world, it has never been more critical for brands to personalize experiences at scale across multiple touchpoints to generate a better ROI. With more need for customer engagement and sometimes less employees, Zeta has the ability to help brands continue to grow, and we believe Forrester recognition is a proof point of just that. "

Being named a Leader in this Forrester Wave™ report comes after a year of evolution and technology innovation at Zeta Global. Over the past year, the Company focused on scaling capabilities within the Zeta Marketing Platform, including the enrichment of behavioral, transactional and location data assets (2.4B+ identities, of which 750M+ are deterministic), results-driven AI (650+ intender audiences), integrated demand-side platform (DSP), customer data-platform (CDP), site personalization and omnichannel orchestration.

Zeta was also included in The Forrester Wave™: Enterprise Marketing Software Suites, Q2 2019 and Now Tech: Cross-Channel Campaign Management, Q2 2019.

Zeta Global is a data-powered marketing technology company that combines one of the industry's largest consumer data sets (2.4B+ identities, of which 750M+ are deterministic) with results-driven Artificial Intelligence to unlock consumer intent, personalize experiences and power business growth for Fortune 1000 companies, such as GM, Wyndham, Sprint and Progressive. Zeta competes with marketing cloud offerings from Oracle, SAP, Salesforce and Adobe as well as programmatic platforms including The Trade Desk. Founded in 2007 by David A. Steinberg and John Sculley the Company is headquartered in New York City. For more information, please go to www.zetaglobal.com.

