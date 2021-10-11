Zeta Phi Beta to Convene in Hartford

NORWALK, Conn., Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Some 900 members of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc., their international president, Valerie Hollingsworth Baker, and their adult auxiliary, Zeta Amicae, will come together at the Connecticut Convention Center in Hartford, from Oct. 14 -17, for their 59th Atlantic Regional Leadership Conference. The gathering will give members opportunities to handle organizational business and deliver again on Zeta's century-long commitment of uplifting people through scholarship and service.

"I am incredibly excited to welcome members of Zeta Phi Beta from throughout the region to Connecticut, and I thank each of them for everything they do to stand up, take leadership, and do what's right for their members and allies," said Governor Ned Lamont.

Themed It's A Different World, in recognition of a once-in-a-century, pandemic-influenced new normal, the conference has an attendance cap and attendees will adhere to social distancing.

"This is an historic time for the Atlantic Region for many reasons, including the establishment of a new, combined 'state' of Connecticut/Rhode Island," said Gina Merritt-Epps, Zeta's Atlantic regional director. "Convening in the Connecticut state capital is certainly fitting as we celebrate our new structure and renew our commitment to promoting Zeta's principles in the Constitution State."

Zetas from 137 chapters in nine U.S. states, as well as Africa and Europe, will give to elder care and youth causes as part of the Z-HOPE (Zetas Helping Other People Excel) outreach program; raise money for the American Cancer Society's Making Strides Against Breast Cancer; provide scholarships and hold workshops meant to deepen members' community engagement.

But the gathering won't be all work. Zetas and Amicae also will enjoy a private shopping party, featuring clothing and accessories in Zeta Phi Beta's signature colors, royal blue and white, at Macy's Westfarms Mall.

About Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated

Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated was founded in 1920 on the campus of Howard University, and is headquartered in Washington, D.C. Zeta has initiated a diverse membership of more than 125,000 college-educated women with more than 850 chapters in North America, Europe, Asia, the Caribbean, Africa and the Middle East. For more information about Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc., visit www.zphib1920.org . To learn about the Atlantic Region, visit www.atlanticregionzetas.org.

SOURCE Atlantic Region of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc.

