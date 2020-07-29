Zeteo Tech Appoints Former U.S. Assistant Secretary of Defense Andrew Weber to Board of Directors

SYKESVILLE, Md., July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zeteo Tech, the biodefense and medical device company that has developed a revolutionary new class of fieldable biological mass spectrometers, today announced that the Honorable Andrew Weber has joined its Board of Directors. Mr. Weber served as the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Nuclear, Chemical & Biological Defense Programs under President Obama.

"Andy has dedicated much of his professional career working to strengthen our Nation's security and response to nuclear, chemical, and biological threats," said Wayne Bryden, PhD, President and CEO of Zeteo Tech. "We are delighted that he is joining the Board, and his unmatched wealth of knowledge and experience will be greatly utilized as Zeteo continues to grow its commercial and government offerings."

Zeteo Tech's proprietary digitalMALDI® technology pushes mass spectrometry innovation to a new level of sensitivity and specificity, enabling its instruments to obtain biomarker measurements from individual particles in the bioaerosol and then complete a biomarker-specific molecular identification in seconds. A combination of proprietary bioaerosol processing and MALDI mass spectrometry enables the technology's ground-breaking advances to eliminate environmental background. By discretizing the sample in time, the analysis is exceptionally fast, sensitive and specific.

In addition to Mr. Weber's public service as the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Nuclear, Chemical & Biological Defense Programs, he was a driving force behind Nunn-Lugar Cooperative Threat Reduction efforts to remove weapons-grade uranium from Kazakhstan and Georgia and nuclear-capable MiG-29 aircraft from Moldova, to reduce biological weapons threats, and to destroy Libyan and Syrian chemical weapons stockpiles. Mr. Weber also coordinated leadership of the international Ebola response for the U.S. Department of State.

Prior to joining the Pentagon as Advisor for Threat Reduction Policy in December 1996, Mr. Weber was posted abroad as a U.S. Foreign Service Officer in Saudi Arabia, Germany, Kazakhstan, and Hong Kong. Mr. Weber is an independent consultant and a Strategic Advisor for Ginkgo BioWorks. He serves on the Boards of Healthcare Ready and the Arms Control Association, and the James Martin Center for Non-proliferation Studies International Advisory Council.

Mr. Weber taught at the Georgetown University Graduate School of Foreign Service for seven years and was a Senior Fellow at the Harvard Kennedy School's Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs. Mr. Weber graduated from Cornell University and holds a Master of Science in Foreign Service (MSFS) degree from Georgetown University. He is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations and a Senior Fellow at the Council on Strategic Risks, a non-partisan, non-profit think tank working against existential threats.

