ZetrOZ Receives Funding from the National Institute of Health to Find New Ways to Reduce Arthritic Pain for Over 60 Million Americans Using Non-Narcotic, Non-Surgical Technology

TRUMBULL, Conn., Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ZetrOZ Systems, developers of sustained acoustic medicine (SAM), an FDA-cleared home-use ultrasound device that helps reduce pain associated with tendon, ligament, and muscle injuries, has received funding from the National Institute of Health (NIH) to find a way to reduce arthritic pain utilizing non-surgical, non-narcotic technology.

Arthritic pain has been primarily managed by nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), namely diclofenac. Diclofenac, which is administered topically, is limited in its efficacy due to its limited ability to penetrate the skin. New findings from researchers at the University of Cincinnati show SAM technology's ability to deliver NSAIDs locally and effectively, demonstrating 380% enhanced delivery compared to existing technology for the treatment of joint pain.

"Targeted and localized drug delivery is the holy grail for many therapeutic agents, and this has been demonstrated with small-molecule therapeutics, combined with our latest sam® 2.0," says Dr. George Lewis, CEO of ZetrOZ Systems. "The research community is excited by the findings, as it has broad implications for the local delivery of therapeutic agents without the need for oral delivery."

The study published in the Journal of Therapeutic Delivery Vol 11. NO 6. investigated the use of sam® 2.0, "a multi-hour, wearable, localized, sonophoresis transdermal drug delivery device for the penetration enhancement of diclofenac through the skin." The use of sam® 2.0 medical technology resulted in increased delivery of diclofenac by 380% and increased depth of penetration of the skin by 32%. Findings concluded that sustained acoustic medicine can be used as an effective transdermal drug-delivery device for nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

"Our collaborations with the top research institutions such as the University of Cincinnati foster continuous innovation on sustained acoustic medicine in the treatment of chronic pain," adds Lewis.

