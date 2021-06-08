ZetrOZ to Sponsor Continued Medical Education Event June 26 in Atlanta, Georgia

TRUMBULL, Conn., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ZetrOZ Systems, developers of the Sustained Acoustic Medicine (SAM) wearable ultrasound, has announced a partnership with Dr. Rod Walters, former head athletic trainer for the Atlanta Falcons, author, and sports medicine expert, to deliver continuing medical education (CME) courses and curriculum for medical professionals across the United States and internationally.

Their upcoming course, Amplifying Soft-Tissue Regeneration and Rapid Response Athletic Care, will be held on June 26, 2021, at the Stats Brew Pub, located at 300 Marietta St. NW Suite 101, Atlanta, Georgia.

The 6 1/2-hour credit course will feature a number of experts in soft-tissue healing, regenerative medicine, and minimal to non-invasive approaches to accelerated healing.

Course objectives will include:

Understanding the Importance of Fascia in Sports Medicine

Introduction to Dry Needling

Emergency Action Plan (EAP) for Safer Sports

Platelet Rich Plasma & Prolotherapy Treatment Review

New Approaches in Mechanobiology & Sonophoresis

Attendees will get a glimpse into the possibilities of modern medicine, along with technologies and treatments that can be implemented today. Professional, collegiate, and military athletic trainers, along with experts in soft-tissue healing and regenerative medicine, are expected to be in attendance.

Many states require physicians and other medical providers to participate in continuing medical education and earn a certain amount of credits annually to maintain their license to practice medicine. This requirement varies from state to state.

Visit www.rodwalters.com to register, or contact [email protected].

About ZetrOZ Systems:

ZetrOZ Systems is an FDA cGMP and ISO 13585 medical technology company headquartered in the southern coastal region of Connecticut. The organization also has manufacturing facilities across the United States. ZetrOZ Systems produced UltrOZ®, sam®Sport and sam®Pro 2.0 to provide safe and effective treatment options for prevalent conditions such as arthritis. Learn more at zetroz.com and samrecover.com.

