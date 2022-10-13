ZettaScale to demonstrate Zenoh and Cyclone DDS protocols at ROSCon 2022

Zenoh, an innovative, power-efficient middleware, and Cyclone DDS, a best-in-class OMG DDS implementation, are poised to accelerate growth, innovation and adoption in robotics and autonomous vehicles

PARIS, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ZettaScale Technology , an innovator of technologies to communicate, compute and store at any scale, is demonstrating its two advanced and highly anticipated protocols at ROSCon 2022. The company is showcasing Zenoh, which unifies data in motion, data at rest and computations from embedded microcontrollers up to the data center. It will also demonstrate Cyclone DDS, a best-in-class OMG DDS implementation that combines DDS (data distribution service) and TSN (time sensitive networking) capabilities.

ZettaScale is positioned to serve as a key enabler for R2X and V2X applications thanks to the significant advancements it's delivering in performance, energy efficiency, scalability and integration.

ROSCon 2022 is scheduled Oct 19 - 21 at the Kyoto International Conference Center in Kyoto, Japan. In addition to the demonstrations, ZettaScale, which is a gold sponsor of the event, will also be presenting a technical paper titled "Zenoh: How to Make ROS2 Work at any Scale and Integrate with Anything." The paper will examine how Zenoh can be leveraged to enable ROS2 communication across the Internet, REST pub/sub to ROS2, ROS2-MQTT communication, and ROS2 record/replay.

At ROSCon, ZettaScale will demonstrate how Zenoh can be readily used to add real-time monitoring and teleoperation to existing ROS2 based robots, including real-time video-streaming. The demonstration also will highlight how to easily integrate micro-controllers to extend the level of interactions of robots with their environments. ZettaScale will also unveil a new data-flow framework, Zenoh-Flow, which facilitates the development of robot swarms and autonomous driving.

"Zenoh is the most innovative protocol available on the market," said Angelo Corsaro, PhD, ZettaScale CEO. "It was designed ground-up to overcome the limitations of existing protocols and to address the requirements of next generation Internet scale and real-time applications, such as robotics, autonomous vehicles, and Internet-scale HPC. Innovation that challenges the status-quo and solves challenging user problems is our mantra."

Zenoh combines and extends the capabilities found in protocols such as DDS and MQTT (message queuing telemetry transport) with NDN (name data networking) to provide location-transparent abstractions for high performance pub/sub and distributed queries across geo-distributed and heterogeneous storage technologies.

The most recent release of the Zenoh protocol, code named Bahamut , delivers a number of enhancements, including a streamlined API for Rust, C, and Python; improved performance delivering more than 51 Gbps and 15us latency; support for a wide range of network transport; and much more.

In addition to Zenoh, the company will also demonstrate, in partnership with TTTech Auto , the capabilities of its Cyclone DDS protocol when combined with TSN. Current testing and reporting within the industry is highlighting that Cyclone DDS is the highest performance, most secure and reliable implementation of the OMG DDS standard available on the market.

Most recently, ZettaScale partnered with TTTech Auto to deliver MotionWise Cyclone DDS . The partnership combines TTTech Auto's Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) and safe real-time software expertise with ZettaScale's open-source Cyclone DDS. The product will be safety-certified under ISO 26262, and be made available for automotive and non-automotive applications, including those that are a part of ZettaScale's existing robotics and mission critical markets.

About ZettaScale

ZettaScale's mission is to bring to every connected human and machine the unconstrained freedom to communicate, compute and store — anywhere, at any scale, efficiently and securely. The company develops open source communication middleware that underpins next-generation robotics, transportation and mission critical applications. As devices in the physical world become connected, instrumented and interdependent, ZettaScale enables device creators to easily achieve robust, secure and scalable communication. https://zettascale.tech

ZettaScale was spun out from ADLINK Technology Inc. in 2022, with a strategic investment from TTTech Auto. ZettaScale has offices in the U.K., France and The Netherlands.

