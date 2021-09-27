Zeus Electric Chassis, Inc. to be Featured in Mobility Product Showcase at E Source Forum 2021

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For more than 35 years, the E Source Forum has facilitated learning, networking, and collaboration among utility professionals from across the US and Canada.

The Forum brings together representatives from utilities, energy service providers, government agencies, and others involved in improving and redefining how energy is delivered, purchased, and used.

This year's forum will take place September 28 to October 1 in Denver, Colorado with over 500 in-person invitees and another 1000 expected to attend virtually.

Zeus Electric Chassis, Inc. (Zeus) is one of six innovators in the mobility industry invited to participate in a Mobility Product Showcase. These companies have demonstrated their willingness to work with the utility industry to overcome the roadblocks to electrification. Bill Brandt, Zeus Chief Revenue Officer, will present a short video about Zeus Electric Chassis and participate in an open Q&A session.

In bringing to market a no-compromises class 4-6 electric vehicle (EV) work truck, Zeus is an essential ally to utilities looking to electrify their fleets ahead of government or self-imposed carbon reduction mandates. Zeus is collaborating with the top OEMs in the vocational truck industry to provide electric stake, bucket, crane, and service truck upfits that meet the needs of today's utility industry. The configurable Zeus chassis offers an electric work truck solution that can out-perform its diesel counterparts. Not only does the Zeus Power Platform™ provide battery power for propulsion and all auxiliary functions, but it also offers a holistic telematics solution enabling fleets to better manage data and reduce downtime.

"E Source has supported utilities with technology evaluation and validation for more than 35 years. In all that time, we've seen few market-acceleration models as innovative as that of the California Mobility Center (CMC), and few startups as motivated and cooperative as Zeus," says Bryan Junger, Director of Mobility at E Source. "We are honored to be an independent validator of technology performance through this unique collaborative, helping to usher in the future of mobility for California and beyond."

At the E Source Forum, Zeus will participate in a discussion entitled "No More 'Death by Pilots'" about E Source's unique approach to technology validation and how the utility industry can benefit from the work of outside startups rather than needing to create their own individual pilot program solutions. In the case of Zeus, E Source will join the CMC and the Sacramento Municipal Utility District (SMUD) to independently evaluate Zeus product performance. This collaborative validation process enables other E Source utility industry partners to accelerate their EV adoption of Class 4-6 work trucks.

About Zeus Electric Chassis, Inc.

Headquartered in White Bear Lake, MN, Zeus is a fully configurable class 4-6 electric work truck manufacturer. Our mission is to design and manufacture uncompromising, full-electric vocational solutions that address environmental and industry needs. Learn more at www.zeuselectricchassis.com.

About E Source

We help utilities solve problems, make business decisions that serve their customers well, and give them the competitive advantage and intelligence they need to succeed. Our mission is to build a sustainable future in partnership with utilities and cities. We do this by guiding utilities to flip their thinking, helping them design solutions that solve customers' specific energy problems. All of our solutions are meant to give your customers the best options and experience so they can make smart energy choices. E Source is headquartered in Boulder, CO, with offices nationwide. Learn more about E Source at www.esource.com, and learn more about the forum at www.web.cvent.com/event/5accf916-e3e5-4742-9a54-91628c39fdfe/summary.

