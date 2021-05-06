Zeus Electric Chassis to Partner with Choctaw Defense Manufacturing to Produce Configurable Electric Chassis for Multiple Specialty Truck Market Segments

MINNEAPOLIS, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zeus Electric Chassis, Inc. (Zeus), a fully configurable class 3-8 electric work truck manufacturer, recently announced that it signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Choctaw Defense Manufacturing to produce Zeus Electric Chassis' assembly kits and cabin/chassis at scale.

"As we build our backlog while advancing discussions with potential customers, we need a partner that can effectively meet the demand," said Wayne Kugel, Zeus Electric Chassis CEO. "Configurable electric chassis for specialty vehicles that address multiple market segments are the future and Choctaw Defense Manufacturing provides tremendous talent, capability and scale for Zeus."

"We're extremely excited for this partnership with Zeus Electric Chassis as their engineering and product aligns with our capabilities," said Sarah Curtis, Choctaw Defense Manufacturing Interim President and Choctaw Global CEO. "Choctaw Defense Manufacturing is constantly looking for ways to expand our eMobility footprint and Zeus develops a top of line product that addresses environmental and industry needs."

Choctaw Defense Manufacturing is a Native American defense manufacturer owned by Choctaw Global, LLC, and ultimately, the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma, the third largest federally recognized tribe in the United States. Choctaw Defense Manufacturing has a superior track record of proven success with military and prime contractor customers. They are centrally located in scenic southeastern Oklahoma with facilities in McAlester and Hugo. The facilities are ISO 9001:2015 certified and encompass over 350,000 square feet of manufacturing space.

Choctaw Defense Manufacturing is an 8(a)-entity located within a HUBZone and are proud members of the following consortiums: National Armaments Consortium (NAC), Defense Ordnance Technology Consortium (DOTC), National Advanced Mobility Consortium (NAMC) and the Defense Automotive Technologies Consortium (DATC).

This memorandum allows for additional collaboration and sharing of engineering, maintenance, management, executive and manufacturing expertise with the goal of creating an environment of production manufacturing and testing for the Zeus specialty truck configurations.





About Zeus Electric Chassis, Inc.

Headquartered in White Bear Lake, MN, Zeus is a fully configurable class 3-8 electric work truck manufacturer. Our mission is to design and manufacture uncompromising, full-electric vocational solutions that address environmental and industry needs. Learn more at zeuselectricchassis.com.

About Choctaw Defense Manufacturing

Choctaw Defense Manufacturing, LLC, is a tribally owned (8a) contractor with the skill set to support complete design-to-build programs from cradle to grave, provide Design-Build support, Technical Data Package (TDP) development, rapid prototyping, manufacturing process improvement auto CAD/CAM, and reverse engineering capabilities for government and commercial clients. Our commitment to delivering quality solutions and reliable products with steadfast professionalism remains the priority. These offerings are delivered with thorough communication, no surprises, and agility at each stage of every project. It is our privilege to serve you as you entrust us to fulfill your business needs. For more information on Choctaw Defense Manufacturing, please visit www.choctawdefense.com.

