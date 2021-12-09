Zeus Equity Group Gives Back

HOUSTON, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zeus Equity Group, a Houston-based investment group, provides investments in real estate equity that offers capital preservation over multiple economic cycles while also investing in local communities. They have recently developed 3 new buildings which now includes Houston Heights ER, Baytown Family First ER, and Jersey Village ER. The development of these 3 Medical Centers positively impacts society by creating new jobs, increases property values and creates a safer community. Zeus Equity Group approaches every opportunity with a strategic process to maximize the value of a given property. "Zeus Equity Group cares about the community and wants to do our part to improve the lives of our fellow Houstonians." said Dr. Steven Kaufman, Managing Principal.

About Zeus Equity Group

Zeus Equity Group and its associated companies have provided nearly $4 billion in real estate debt and equity over two economic cycles. Zeus Equity Group is a diversified real estate development and investment firm in Houston, Texas. Led by real estate professionals with decades of combined experience, we invest in real estate and development projects that are smart financial assets and productive contributions to our community.

Zeus Equity Group investments include new projects, revitalized properties, and underdeveloped areas we can transform into places where people want to be. We are not real-estate flippers. Instead, we focus on creating safe, attractive environments, building long-term relationships, and improving the lives of our fellow Houstonians.

