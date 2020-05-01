Zevuloni and Associates Donates 1000 Hot Meals Per Day to Frontline Healthcare Providers

MIAMI, May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zevuloni and Associates, a leading Florida based Public Adjusting firm, launched a fully equipped field kitchen this week in conjunction with Miami's Jackson Memorial Hospital. The kitchen provides 1000 hot, fresh, healthy and kosher meals per day for frontline healthcare providers. Zevuloni and Associates created the kitchen as a salute to the healthcare heroes battling on the frontline against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Zevuloni and Associates Salute the Healthcare Heroes Healthcare Heroes Receiving their meals from Zevuloni and Associates

Joe Zevuloni, President and CEO of Zevuloni and Associates said: "Our goal is that everyone who works in the hospital protecting us receives a delicious meal as a gift from us. We won't stop until that's accomplished."

The field kitchen was launched at Jackson Memorial Hospital, which serves as the center in the fight against COVID-19 in Miami-Dade County. Zevuloni and Associates inaugurated the project on April 29 in honor of Israel Independence Day. Zevuloni and Associates sponsors an annual Israel Independence Day celebration with thousands of participants; however, given the current prohibition on large public gatherings, Zevuloni looked for another meaningful way to celebrate the holiday.

Added Zevuloni: "I am a proud Israeli - American and have dedicated my life to strengthening both countries and the unbreakable bond between them. In honor of Israel's 72nd Independence Day, we wanted to show love to the amazing healthcare providers who have inspired us all during these challenging times. Israel and America have consistently shown, it is during times of adversity that we see the best in people as we pull together to help each other. It has been an honor to work with the Jackson Memorial leadership and staff - I already feel like a member of the Jackson Memorial family."

Zevuloni and Associates's catastrophe team assists policyholders recover their economic loss from their insurance company in the aftermath of major disasters in 20 states across the country.

Joe Zevuloni is also the Founder and President of MyWish4U.org, a nonprofit organization specializing in granting wishes for little heroes battling cancer and other life threatening illnesses. Among its projects, MyWish4U.org organizes and funds an annual week long dream trip for pediatric oncology patients and their families from Israel and the US to Orlando theme parks.

