ZF Launches Advanced WABCO TOOLBOX PLUS Diagnostic Software

The latest TOOLBOX™ software offers expanded diagnostic capabilities and support for the current WABCO product portfolio — including latest product releases Intelligent Anti-lock Braking System (iABS™) for trailers, Modular Braking System Platform (mBSP™) for trucks and TailGUARD™ reversing collision avoidance system for trucks and trailers.

TOOLBOX™ diagnostic software was first introduced nearly two decades ago and has been continuously upgraded, with approximately 12,000 fleets, dealers and independent service garages currently using it. TOOLBOX PLUS™ provides automatic software upgrades and is supported by an upgraded, easy-to-use homepage interface featuring applications grouped by truck, tractor, bus and trailer.

"TOOLBOX PLUS™ is designed to enable users to quickly and easily run accurate diagnostics to get vehicles back on the road as quickly as possible and increase uptime for ZF customers," said Abe Aon, Business Leader, North America Aftersales, Service and Support - Commercial Vehicle Control Systems Division. "ZF is a dedicated supplier partner providing fleets with comprehensive ownership support, and TOOLBOX PLUS™ has a key role to play in this by providing diagnostic support throughout the lifecycle of a vehicle."

To expedite diagnostics, TOOLBOX PLUS™ has a "roll call" feature that automatically detects and populates WABCO systems included on the vehicle. With a simple click, users can diagnose fault codes, view repair and installation instructions and access maintenance manuals. When further technical support is required, the software pre-populates the WABCO product warranty form with key information such as the vehicle identification number (VIN) and fault code(s), saving the user time. The form can then simply be emailed to the WABCO Customer Care Center.

TOOLBOX PLUS™ includes aftermarket programming functionality which enables on-demand programming of replacement Electronic Control Units (ECU) for WABCO truck ABS, as well as the WABCO OnLaneALERT® Lane Departure Warning camera. ZF is the only supplier that provides aftermarket programming of ABS ECUs which helps fleets reduce downtime, inventory requirements and costs.

TOOLBOX PLUS™ is available in one, two and three year subscriptions through exclusive distributor Snap-On. Subscriptions include free updates to the software and are available at https://wabco.snapon.com and via Snap-on Customer Care at +1 (800) 639-6774.

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

ZF is a global technology company and supplies systems for passenger cars, commercial vehicles and industrial technology, enabling the next generation of mobility. ZF allows vehicles to see, think and act. In the four technology domains Vehicle Motion Control, Integrated Safety, Automated Driving, and Electric Mobility, ZF offers comprehensive solutions for established vehicle manufacturers and newly emerging transport and mobility service providers. ZF electrifies different kinds of vehicles. With its products, the company contributes to reducing emissions and protecting the climate.

ZF, which acquired WABCO Holdings Inc. on May 29, 2020, now has 160,000 employees worldwide with approximately 260 locations in 41 countries. In 2019, the two then-independent companies achieved sales of €36.5 billion (ZF) and $3.4 billion (WABCO).

