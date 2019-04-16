ZGNX CLASS ACTION ALERT: Hagens Berman Alerts Zogenix (ZGNX) Investors to Securities Class Action, Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

SAN FRANCISCO, April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP alerts investors in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZGNX) to the securities class action pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California and to the June 11, 2019 Lead Plaintiff deadline. If you purchased or otherwise acquired Zogenix securities between February 6, 2019 and April 8, 2019 and suffered losses contact Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP. For more information about the case or to inquire about serving as Lead Plaintiff click

According to the complaint, Defendants misled investors about Zogenix's much-anticipated New Drug Application ("NDA") for FINTEPLA®. More specifically, according to the complaint, the NDA (1) contained inadequate non-clinical data and an incorrect version of a clinical dataset, and (2) consequently the NDA was unlikely to gain approval by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration ("FDA").

When, on April 8, 2019 Defendants announced the regulator determined that the NDA was not sufficiently complete to permit a substantive review, the price of Zogenix shares fell sharply lower on April 9, 2019.

"We're focused on investors' losses, whether Defendants knew that the NDA they submitted on February 5 was not sufficiently complete to permit the FDA to conduct a substantive review, and the extent to which investors may have been misled," said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

