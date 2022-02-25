Zhihu Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results on March 14, 2022

BEIJING, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zhihu Inc. ("Zhihu" or the "Company") (NYSE: ZH), the operator of Zhihu, a leading online content community in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021, before the U.S. market open on March 14, 2022.

The Company's management will host a conference call on Monday March 14, 2022 at 8:00 P.M. Beijing Time (8:00 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time) to discuss the results.

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

United States (toll free): +1-888-317-6003 International: +1-412-317-6061 Hong Kong, China (toll free): 800-963-976 Mainland China (toll free): 400-120-6115 Participant code: 7359097

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.zhihu.com .

A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately one hour after the conclusion of the live call, until March 21, 2022, by dialling the following telephone numbers:

United States (toll free): +1-877-344-7529 International: +1-412-317-0088 Replay Access Code: 4729100

About Zhihu Inc.

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) is the operator of Zhihu, a leading online content community in China, dedicated to empowering people to share knowledge, experience, and insights, and to find their own answers. Zhihu fosters a vibrant online community where users contribute and engage while respecting diversity and valuing constructiveness by promoting a culture of sincerity, expertise, and respect developed through years of cultivation. Zhihu is China's largest Q&A-inspired online community and one of the top five Chinese comprehensive online content communities, both in terms of average mobile monthly average users and revenue in 2020. Zhihu is also recognized as the most trustworthy online content community and widely regarded as offering the highest quality content in China, according to a survey conducted by CIC. For more information, please visit https://ir.zhihu.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

Zhihu Inc.

Email: [email protected]

The Piacente Group, Inc.

Helen Wu

Tel: +86-10-6508-0677

Email: [email protected]

In the United States:

The Piacente Group, Inc.

Brandi Piacente

Phone: +1-212-481-2050

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Zhihu Inc.