Zhiyun Announces the WEEBILL-S Gimbal

WEEBILL-S' latest iteration has a 300% upgraded power torque motor and a 50% increase in responsiveness. It works well with camera combos, including Sony's A7III+FE 24-70mm F2.8 or the Canon 5D4+EF 24-70mm F2.8, unleashing unlimited possibilities. The WEEBILL-S unique ergonomic sling mode lets you easily switch between high and low angle shots using the TransMount quick setup kit. The 8th Instune algorithm enables the gimbal to automatically recognize weight and selects the perfect motor strength for the best shooting accuracy.

All-new TransMount Image Transmission Module

The all-new image transmission module enables crystal clear clarity with 1080p at 30fps, maximum 100-meter image transmission featuring; LUT, pseudo coloring, focus peak, and zebra adjustment for professional monitoring and livestream publishing. Users get better usability from the TransMount image transmission module which allows you to add 3 devices to the stabilizer whether it be a smartphone, tablet, or professional monitor.

ViaTouch 2.0 and SmartFollow 2.0

The latest accompanying software update is ViaTouch 2.0 in ZY Play which allows for a seamless connection between smartphone and camera. Users can easily monitor video, control and record, and adjust the camera parameters through ViaTouch 2.0. Coupled with the image transmission module is an all new object tracking function called SmartFollow 2.0. Select the object or even a person from the ViaTouch 2.0 interface and the camera will follow movement with ultra-low latency and a cinematic experience.

Sync Motion and Wireless Control

The all-new motion sensor control system Sync Motion gives users the advantage of controlling the stabilizer's direction with a smartphone and an ultra-high responsive speed gives users an immersive filmmaking experience. Coupled with the wireless remote controller users can control their cameras at long distances and simultaneously use their smartphone to check shooting effects.

Smart Calibration

WEEBILL-S integrates the brand-new self-adaptive control algorithm which automatically recognizes the weight and selects the perfect motor strength for the best shooting accuracy. Plus the WEEBILL-S expansion bar adds a counterweight to balance the gimbal, use the sling mode to add a microphone. Users can adjust the follow speed for each axis to adapt to various shooting scenarios.

Set-up and Pack-up Fast

The WEEBILL-S uses the two-in-one quick release plate allowing for an easier setup and a faster transition between equipment without re-balancing. And, the latch design allows for each axis to be easily locked for better balancing adjustments and storage.

Stay in Focus

The WEEBILL-S supports electronic focus and mechanical focus/zoom control with a handy control wheel on the grip, to realize a fast and accurate focus or zoom when shooting. Using the servo focus/zoom motor, users can control the zoom and focus for a more professional filmmaking experience.

Powerful Endurance

The WEEBILL-S has interchangeable batteries and runs for 14 hours straight. It is able to charge a camera in real-time, ensuring a reliable and effective solution for those long day shoots.

Product information and video

For more information about the Zhiyun WEEBILL-S at WEEBILL-S feature page.

Pricing and availability

The WEEBILL-S is available for an MSRP of US$439 and US$519 for Zoom/Focus Pro package and US$679 for Image Transmission Pro package at the following retailers:

Zhiyun official store

Zhiyun WEEBILL-S at B&H Photo and Video

Zhiyun WEEBILL-S at Best Buy

About Zhiyun

