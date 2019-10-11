Zhiyun-Tech Reveals WEEBILL-S Handheld Gimbal Stabilizer; More Info at B&H

The built-in OLED screen can display a variety of adjustable parameters such as: Motor Strength, Follow Speed, Smoothness, and Deadband (helps prevent unwanted gimbal movements). These adjustments can be made directly on the WEEBILL-S without using the downloadable app. A built-in auto-tune function will tune the WEEBILL-S to mounted camera, providing the most efficient use of power and allowing your WEEBILL-S to run up to 14 hours on a set of interchangeable 18650 batteries, and the WEEBILL-S can power select cameras. Your camera mounts via the two-in-one Manfrotto/Arca-Swiss quick-release plate, while newly designed axis locks make balancing your camera faster and easier. The gimbal supports a full-range POV mode, Vortex mode (for 360-degree barrel rolls), Go mode for extremely fast action, PF mode (pan follower), F mode (follower), which has all axes follow your movements, and L mode, which allows you to mimic jib shots. Additionally, the Zhiyun ZY Play iOS/Android mobile app enables Panorama, Timelapse, Motion Timelapse, and Long Exposure Timelapse shooting.

An optional Image Transmission module mounts directly under the quick-release plate and transmits video signals up to 1080p30, allowing you to livestream from your gimbal. It works not only as a transmitter, but, incorporating a motion sensor, it allows for precision control. The second supported mobile app, ViaTouch 2.0, takes advantage of this, allowing you to connect with your smartphone, camera, and gimbal together electronically so you can adjust settings and control your set up from a smartphone. When coupled with the SmartFollow 2.0 module, sold separately, you can track objects precisely from your smartphone, without needing to mount your smartphone on your gimbal. The WEEBILL-S supports up to three devices wirelessly, including smartphones, tablets, and monitors. A third app, Sync Motion, interfaces with the Image Transmission module and allows real-time monitoring plus synchronous motion control for an immersive FPV experience.

