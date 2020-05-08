Zhongchao Inc. Reports Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results

SHANGHAI, May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/-- Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ: ZCMD) ("Zhongchao" or the "Company"), an online provider of healthcare information, professional training and educational services to healthcare professionals and the public in China, announced today its financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019.

Revenues increased by 15.7% to $14.88 million for fiscal year 2019, primarily driven by increased orders from existing NFP customers including contribution from patient-aid projects that we launched during fiscal year 2019.

for fiscal year 2019, primarily driven by increased orders from existing NFP customers including contribution from patient-aid projects that we launched during fiscal year 2019. Gross profit increased by 21.6% to $10.23 million while gross margin improved by 3.3 percentage points to 68.7% for fiscal year 2019.

while gross margin improved by 3.3 percentage points to 68.7% for fiscal year 2019. Operating income increased by 11.2%, to $3.64 million for fiscal year 2019, primarily attributable to increased gross profit and partially offset by increased operating expenses.

for fiscal year 2019, primarily attributable to increased gross profit and partially offset by increased operating expenses. Net income attributable to the Company's shareholders increased by 34.0% to $4.05 million for fiscal year 2019, primarily driven by increased gross profit and government grants and partially offset by increased operating expenses.

for fiscal year 2019, primarily driven by increased gross profit and government grants and partially offset by increased operating expenses. Earnings per share increased by 26.7% to $0.19 for fiscal year 2019 from $0.15 for fiscal year 2018.

"We are pleased with the strong financial performance for the fiscal year 2019. Our revenues and earnings per share for 2019 as compared to those for 2018 have increased by 15.7% and 26.7%, respectively. Our 2019 financial results highlight continuing strength in our business as one of the leading online providers of healthcare information, professional training and educational services to healthcare professionals and the public in China," said Mr. James Yang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Zhongchao.

"Our platforms of MDMOOC and Sunshine Health Forums continue to expand, gathering increasing number of subscriptions and click-throughs. This, combined with the continuing shift of the healthcare information, education and training services industry from offline to online, particularly against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as increasing publicity and strengthened financial condition following our recent Nasdaq listing and Initial Public Offering (the "IPO"), bodes well for us," concluded Mr. Yang.

Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results

Revenues

For the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, revenues increased by $2.02 million, or 15.7%, to $14.88 million, as compared to $12.87 million for fiscal year 2018. The increase in revenues was primarily driven by increased orders from existing NFP customers including contribution from patient-aid projects that we launched in the end of 2018.

We generate revenues from pharmaceutical enterprise customers and not-for-profit organizations ("NFPs") customers from design and production of online medical courses, organizing offline medical training services, and other consulting and academic support services.

Cost of revenues

Cost of revenue increased by $0.20 million, or 4.5%, to $4.66 million for fiscal year 2019 as compared to $4.46 million for fiscal year 2018. The increase of cost of revenues was in line with increased revenues. Cost of revenues was comprised of direct related costs incurred by both online and offline seminars and patient-aid projects, including expenses of travelling and accommodation, seminar site-rental, video production and backdrop production, professional service fees charged by experts, salary and welfare expenses incurred by the key members of the editorial, design and production team, and labor cost for patient-aid projects.

Gross profit

Gross profit increased by $1.82 million, or 21.6%, to $10.23 million for fiscal year 2019 as compared to $8.41 million for fiscal year 2018. The increase in gross profit was attributable to increased revenues as well as improvement in gross margin.

Gross margin increased by 3.3 percentage points to 68.7% for fiscal year 2019 as compared to 65.4% for fiscal year 2018. The increase in gross margin was related to patient-aid projects that typically incur lower costs than other medical training and education programs.

Operating expenses

Selling and marketing expenses increased by $0.94 million, or 41.4%, to $3.20 million for fiscal year 2019 as compared to $2.26 million for fiscal year 2018. The increase in selling and marketing expenses was mainly attributable to an increase of $0.68 million in advertising expenses as a result of promoting the Company's Sunshine Health Forums platform and an increase of $0.20 million in payroll and welfare expenses. As a percentage of total revenues, selling and marketing expenses accounted for 21.5% for fiscal year 2019, as compared to 17.6% for fiscal year 2018.

General and administrative expenses increased by $1.09 million, or 77.0%, to $2.52 million for fiscal year 2019 as compared to $1.43 million for fiscal year 2018. The increase in general and administrative expenses was mainly attributable to increase in payroll and welfare expenses as well as professional fees associated with our IPO. General and administrative expenses accounted for 17.0% of the total revenues for fiscal year 2019 as compared to 11.1% for fiscal year 2018.

Research and development expenses decreased by $0.59 million, or 40.3%, to $0.86 million for fiscal year 2019 as compared to $1.45 million for fiscal year 2018. The decrease in research and development expenses was mainly attributable to decreased R&D related payroll and welfare expenses as well as software and related intellectual property expenses. As a percentage of total revenues, research and development expenses accounted 5.8% of the total revenues for fiscal year 2019, as compared to 11.3% for fiscal year 2018.

Total operating expenses increased by $1.45 million, or 28.2%, to $6.58 million for fiscal year 2019 as compared to$5.13 million for fiscal year 2018. The increase in operating expenses was mainly attributable to increased selling and marketing expenses, and general and administrative expenses, and partially offset by the decreased research and development expenses.

Operating income

Income from operations increased by $0.37 million, or 11.2%, to $3.64 million for fiscal year 2019 as compared to $3.27 million for fiscal year 2018. The increase in income from operations was primarily attributable to increased gross profit and decreased research and development expenses and partially offset by increased selling and marketing expenses, and general and administrative expenses.

Operating margin decreased by 1.0 percentage point to 24.5% for fiscal year 2019 from 25.5% for fiscal year 2018.

Interest and other income, net

Interest income increased by $0.02 million, or 10.4%, to $0.21 million for fiscal year 2019 as compared to $0.19 million for fiscal year 2018.

Other income, primarily consisted of government subsidies, netting off against donations made to NFPs, was $0.53 million for fiscal year 2019, compared to $0.04 million for fiscal year 2018. The Company recognized government grants of $0.51 million for development of medical database and online medical lectures sharing application and cloud system in fiscal year 2019.

Income before income taxes

Income before income taxes increased by $0.89 million, or 25.2%, to $4.39 million for fiscal year 2019 as compared $3.50 million for fiscal year 2018. The increase in income before income taxes was primarily attributable to increased operating income and government grants recognized in fiscal year 2019.

Income tax expenses decreased by $0.11 million, or 22.9%, to $0.39 million for fiscal year 2019 as compared $0.50 million for fiscal year 2018. The decrease in income tax expenses was primarily attributable to increased deferred tax benefit from non-deductible advertising expenses which was partially offset by increase in income tax expenses due to increased taxable income for fiscal year 2019.

Net income and EPS

Net income increased by $1.00 million, or 33.3%, to $4.00 million for fiscal year 2019 as compared to $3.00 million for fiscal year 2018. The increase in net income was primarily driven by increased gross profit and government grants and partially offset by increased operating expenses.

Net margin increased by 3.6 percentage points to 26.9% for fiscal year 2019 as compared 23.3% for fiscal year 2018.

After deducting for net loss attributable to non-controlling interests, net income attributable to the Company's shareholders increased by $1.03 million, or 34.0%, to $4.05 million for fiscal year 2019 as compared to $3.02 million for fiscal year 2018.

Earnings per share increased by $0.04, or 26.7%, to $0.19 for fiscal year 2019 as compared to $0.15 for fiscal year 2018.

Financial Condition

As of December 31, 2019, the Company had cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $7.83 million, compared to $9.08 million as of December 31, 2018. Accounts receivable were $5.08 million as of December 31, 2019, compared to $1.99 million as of December 31, 2018. Short-term borrowings were $nil and $0.73 million, as of December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively. Working capital was $12.15 million as of December 31, 2019, compared to $10.23 million as of December 31, 2018.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $1.41 million for fiscal year 2019, compared to $1.31 million for fiscal year 2018. Net cash used in investing activities was $0.20 million for fiscal year 2019, compared to $0.50 million for fiscal year 2018. Net cash used in financing activities was $1.19 million for fiscal year 2019, compared to net cash provided by financing activities of $4.34 million for fiscal year 2018.

Recent Developments

On April 24, 2020, the Company announced the launch of virtual seminar series (the "Virtual Seminar Series") aiming to connect global healthcare professionals through knowledge and experience sharing in their fight against the COVID-19 ("coronavirus") pandemic. The Virtual Seminar Series was jointly hosted by the Beijing Medical and Health Foundation. The first panel session on neonatology was held on April 24, 2020 and jointly moderated by Dr. Lizhong Du, a renowned neonatologist and professor at Zhejiang University of China, and Dr. Anna Lavizzari, professor of Neonatal and Perinatology at University of Milan of Italy, with panelists from 7 countries including Brazil, China, Italy, Norway, Poland, Spain and Turkey.

On April 1, 2020, the Company announced that Sunshine Health Forums, the Company's online portal providing healthcare and wellness knowledge to the general public, hit a major milestone with accumulative subscribers and click-throughs (since its launch in mid-2016) exceeding 5.1 million and 1.3 billion, respectively, by the end of March.

On March 23, 2020, the Company provided an update regarding the impact of COVID-19 on its operations and announced it has successfully developed and launched coronavirus curriculum with over 60 courses covering a wide range of medical specialties including anesthesiology, surgery, oncology, obstetrics and gynecology, pediatrics, infectious disease, respirology, critical medicine and psychiatry. The Curriculum includes both free online courses developed independently by the Company and customized courses developed through partnership/sponsorship with leading pharmaceutical companies and not-for-profit organizations, including Sanofi Pasteur, Fresenius Kabi, Johnson & Johnson, Lundbeck, Boehringer Ingelheim, Chinese Journal of Anesthesiology, Chinese Journal of Surgery, obgy.cn, China Association of Health Promotion and Education, and the Chinese Society of Psychiatry.

On March 2, 2020, the Company announced that Network 1 Financial Securities, Inc., who acted as the lead underwriter and bookrunner of the Company's IPO, had partially exercised their over-allotment option and purchased an additional 315,003 Class A ordinary shares at the IPO price of $4.00 per share. As a result, the Company raised gross proceeds of approximately $1.26 million, in addition to the previously announced IPO gross proceeds of $12.0 million, or combined gross proceeds in this IPO of approximately $13.26 million, before underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses.

On February 21, 2020, the Company announced the pricing of its IPO of 3,000,000 Class A ordinary shares at a public offering price of $4.00 per share, generating gross proceeds of approximately $12.0 million, and net proceeds of approximately $9.97 million. The shares began trading on the NASDAQ Capital Market on February 24, 2020, under the ticker symbol "ZCMD". The offering was closed on February 26, 2020.

About Zhongchao Inc.

Incorporated in 2012 with headquarter offices in Shanghai and Beijing, China, Zhongchao Inc. is an online provider of healthcare information, professional training and educational services to healthcare professionals under its "MDMOOC" platform (www.mdmooc.org) and to the public under its "Sunshine Health Forums" platform (www.ygjkclass.com) in China. More information about the Company can be found at its investor relations website at http://izcmd.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may, "will, "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development; product and service demand and acceptance; changes in technology; economic conditions; the growth of the professional training and educational services market in China and the other international markets the Company plans to serve; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and the international markets the Company plans to serve and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the SEC, the length and severity of the recent coronavirus outbreak, including its impacts across our business and operations. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward‐looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

ZHONGCHAO INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME For the Years Ended December 31, 2019, 2018 and 2017 (Expressed in U.S. dollar, except for the number of shares)



For the Years Ended

December 31,

2019

2018

2017 Revenues $ 14,882,763

$ 12,865,870

$ 9,816,312 Cost of revenues

(4,655,827)



(4,456,353)



(3,970,068) Gross Profit

10,226,936



8,409,517



5,846,244

















Operating Expenses















Selling and marketing expenses

(3,196,469)



(2,261,258)



(2,715,201) General and administrative expenses

(2,524,003)



(1,425,663)



(1,139,165) Research and development expenses

(864,320)



(1,447,949)



(943,253) Total Operating Expenses

(6,584,792)



(5,134,870)



(4,797,619)

















Income from Operations

3,642,144



3,274,647



1,048,625

















Interest income, net

211,479



191,609



17,331 Other income, net

534,020



37,364



275,019 Income Before Income Taxes

4,387,643



3,503,620



1,340,975

















Income tax (expenses) benefits

(387,144)



(502,131)



153,953

















Net Income

4,000,499



3,001,489



1,494,928

















Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

46,171



17,834



34,352

















Net Income Attributable to Zhongchao Inc.'s shareholders $ 4,046,670

$ 3,019,323

$ 1,529,280

















Other Comprehensive (Loss) Income















Foreign currency translation adjustment

(173,604)



(379,520)



228,786 Comprehensive Income

3,826,895



2,621,969



1,723,714

















Total comprehensive loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

46,171



17,834



34,352 Total comprehensive income attributable to Zhongchao Inc.'s shareholders $ 3,873,066

$ 2,639,803

$ 1,758,066

















Weighted average number of ordinary share outstanding















Basic and Diluted

21,600,135



20,764,245



19,562,121

















Earnings per share















Basic and Diluted $ 0.187

$ 0.145

$ 0.078

ZHONGCHAO INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS As of December 31, 2019 and 2018 (Expressed in U.S. dollar, except for the number of shares)



December 31,

2019

December 31,

2018 ASSETS





Current Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,832,552

$ 7,918,675 Short-term investments

-



1,163,552 Accounts receivable

5,078,419



1,993,237 Prepayments

325,496



562,575 Due from a related party

14,364



- Other current assets

1,258,040



923,318 Total Current Assets

14,508,871



12,561,357











Property and equipment, net

1,889,973



669,905 Land use rights, net

366,409



392,761 Intangible assets, net

37,323



44,054 Right of use assets

245,982



- Deferred tax assets

688,994



378,047 Total Assets $ 17,737,552

$ 14,046,124











LIABILITIES AND EQUITY









Current Liabilities









Short-term borrowings $ -

$ 727,220 Accounts payable

117,064



23,625 Advances from customers

73,961



553,409 Deferred income, current portion

323,192



407,243 Income tax payable

897,892



288,111 Operating lease liabilities, current portion

210,219



- Accrued expenses and other liabilities

735,334



333,901 Total Current Liabilities

2,357,662



2,333,509











Deferred income, noncurrent portion

-



327,249 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent portion

41,363



- Total Liabilities

2,399,025



2,660,758











Commitments and Contingencies





















Shareholders' Equity









Class A Ordinary Share (par value $0.0001 per share, 450,000,000 shares authorized; 16,102,420 and 16,102,420 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively)*

1,610



1,610 Class B Ordinary Share (par value $0.0001 per share, 50,000,000 shares authorized; 5,497,715 and 5,497,715 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively)*

550



550 Additional paid-in capital

12,044,855



11,945,979 Statutory reserve

415,813



20,539 Retained earnings (Accumulated deficit)

3,267,087



(384,309) Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(344,771)



(171,167) Total Zhongchao Inc.'s Shareholders' Equity

15,385,144



11,413,202











Noncontrolling interests

(46,617)



(27,836) Total Shareholders' Equity

15,338,527



11,385,366 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 17,737,552

$ 14,046,124

ZHONGCHAO INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS For the Years Ended December 31, 2019, 2018 and 2017 (Expressed in U.S. dollar, except for the number of shares)



For the Years Ended

December 31,

2019

2018

2017 Cash Flows from Operating Activities:









Net income $ 4,000,499

$ 3,001,489

$ 1,494,928 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:















Depreciation and amortization expenses

102,905



38,699



16,270 Amortization of right of use assets

159,259



-



- Recognition (reversal) of share-based compensation expenses

159,984



(14,483)



110,940 Deferred tax (benefits) expenses

(318,087)



60,975



(153,953) Changes in operating assets and liabilities:















Accounts receivable

(3,134,065)



(792,031)



(777,425) Prepayments

231,894



(583,613)



6,352 Other current assets

119,523



(659,145)



(237,676) Accounts payable

94,461



(548,507)



(737,353) Advances from customers

(476,261)



(125,872)



146,875 Income tax payable

618,120



296,904



(14,999) Accrued expenses and other liabilities

408,725



85,954



(598,809) Lease liabilities

(153,616)



-



- Deferred income

(405,321)



552,277



207,196 Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities

1,408,020



1,312,647



(537,654)

















Cash Flows from Investing Activities:















Purchases of property and equipment

(1,312,941)



(668,067)



(32,219) Payment for land use rights

-



(418,520)



- Purchases of intangible assets

-



-



(49,477) Investments in short-term investments

(2,460,879)



(2,920,260)



(1,753,763) Release from short-term investments

3,618,940



3,502,799



- Buy out of a non-controlling interests

(33,718)



-



- Due from a related party

(14,476)



-



- Net Cash Used in Investing Activities

(203,074)



(504,048)



(1,835,459)

















Cash Flows from Financing Activities:















Capital contribution from shareholders

-



3,580,260



2,732,081 Proceeds from bank borrowings

-



756,544



- Repayment of bank borrowings

(723,788)



-



- Payment of issuance costs relating to initial public offerings

(468,328)



-



- Net Cash (Used in) Provided by Financing Activities

(1,192,116)



4,336,804



2,732,081

















Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(98,953)



(205,243)



195,860

















Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents

(86,123)



4,940,160



554,828 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year

7,918,675



2,978,515



2,423,687 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year $ 7,832,552

$ 7,918,675

$ 2,978,515

















Supplemental Cash Flow Information















Cash paid for interest expense $ 30,312

$ 5,840

$ - Cash paid for income tax $ 87,111

$ 144,252

$ 14,999

















Noncash investing activities















Right of use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease obligations $ 160,424

$ -

$ -

