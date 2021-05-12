ZHU Announces Plans to Build NFT-based Fan Community

Fans who attended ZHU's six-night sold out run at Red Rocks that concluded last night are able to register for community tokens as well as limited-edition moment tokens that include exclusive content from the show they attended. To redeem, showgoers should register using the same email they used to purchase their concert tickets.

Fans of ZHU worldwide will also be able to redeem an open Zhuman Community token. The Zhuman Community token will grant holders access to exclusive content and events to be announced in the coming weeks. ZHU adds, "The fans have shown up so hard these last two weeks at Red Rocks, I'm excited to give something special back to them while also making sure all of my Zhumans worldwide can be a part of the community we're building." All DREAMROCKS tokens will be minted and issued on Saturday, May 15th at 12 PM ET. All Zhuman Community tokens will begin minting in the coming weeks. Fans should visit ZHU's page on the Yellowheart Marketplace for more information and to redeem.

The DREAMROCKS NFT Collection from ZHU is being issued by Night After Night and Yellowheart, the partners behind Kings of Leon's NFT YOURSELF album release. These releases make ZHU the first artist to build a fan community by issuing free community tokens and the first to issue tokens tied to a live experience.

Casey McGrath, CCO of Night After Night adds, "With this offering, ZHU is setting the tone for how artists should enter the space and use NFTs to create a fan-first model that establishes a long term direct-to-fan pathway."

"For YellowHeart, democratizing the modern live music experience is our mission. As in-person events start to come back, introducing the many ways NFTs can transform and amplify live music for both artists and fans, in a way that's better for the environment, is all the more exciting," said Josh Katz, Founder & CEO of YellowHeart. "It was important to ZHU to have both a carbon-neutral process, as well as offer tokens that are gas-free, so all of his fans could participate in this iconic drop. Since YellowHeart uses Ethereum Layer 2, which uses proof-of-stake, it is the most efficient blockchain solution in terms of gas fees and energy consumption."

DREAMLAND 2021, released by Astralwerks, is now available worldwide HERE .

Download Hi-Res Press Images HERE

About ZHU

ZHU is ready to move again. After spending a year stuck inside, the Grammy-nominated musician and producer is turning his eyes to the future, when clubs reopen and pure rave energy can overtake a crowd of writhing bodies yet again. Most of his third album, DREAMLAND 2021, was made at home during quarantine, but as he crafted the new set's grimy techno and sweaty house tracks, he imagined the record as the score to a world starting to spin back into motion—even if, for now, that feels out of reach. Over the years, ZHU has won acclaim for exactly these kinds of forward-looking experiments, including a Best Dance Recording nomination at the 2014 Grammys for his breakout hit "Faded." His debut album GENERATIONWHY topped Billboard's Dance/Electronic albums chart and landed on the Billboard 200, and he's had dozens of tracks hit the Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart. These accolades have earned him partnerships with like-minded brands including Luminosity and Leica. And ZHU continued his productive streak in 2020 with a busy run of singles—including "Only" with Tinashe, "Desire" with Bob Moses, and the Kito and Jeremih collab "Follow"—and a string of live-streams for Digital Mirage, Insomniac, and Lollapalooza. But all of this success has never been the point—ZHU just wanted to head to the dancefloor and dream up better worlds. DREAMLAND 2021 basks in that impulse. He imagines everyone united under one roof raving—a party with enough energy to take over the whole world.

About Night After Night

Night After Night is a strategic and creative agency that sparks connections through the shared values found in the sights, sounds, and stars that run the night. Made up of music, entertainment, and production veterans, their strategic planning, cultural connections, and early adoption of an integrated creative and production studio model have driven business results for global brands for over a decade. As the creative partner behind Kings of Leon's history-making NFT YOURSELF collection, Night After Night is rapidly becoming known as pioneers in the NFT space. To see their latest work, visit wearenightafternight.com

About YellowHeart

Founded in 2017 by Josh Katz, Founder and CEO, YellowHeart is the first socially responsible live event ticketing and music NFT platform. YellowHeart is an autonomous, fully decentralized platform that runs on a public Blockchain – which enables artists and teams to identify, market and sell directly to their fans.

For inquiries about ZHU, contact:

Nikki Crystal, Astralwerks

[email protected]

For inquiries about Night After Night and this collection, contact:

Ashley Purdum

[email protected]

For inquiries about YellowHeart, contact:

Katie Garry

[email protected]

SOURCE Night After Night