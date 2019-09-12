Zhuge Academy opens Silicon Valley campus

US demographic data as of 2018 shows that California is now home to a Chinese population of more than 1.8 million, of which 200,000 live in the San Francisco Bay Area. This sizeable population, many of whom are parents, want to see their children gain proficiency in the Chinese language and become acquainted with the great works of Chinese literature. Lanxum was the first Chinese learning organization to teach literary history to adolescents. The Lanxum teaching system is primarily based on stimulating the pupils' interest in Chinese history and literature. This is accomplished by building a multi-level, comprehensive and science-based reading system for primary and secondary schools while inculcating the students with a sense of their humanity.

Zhuge Academy is Lanxum's overseas platform for its proprietary Mega Chinese study program. Mega Chinese's approach is based on reforms in China's educational system, which took a much more holistic approach to how Chinese is taught in the country's schools. The brand will provide professional and interesting Chinese education products to school-age children. An international version of Mega Chinese will follow as well as an introduction to Chinese literary works.

The San Francisco campus will offer onsite instruction at three locations: the West San Jose site, the Fremont site, and the Newark site. Two models of classroom teaching will be offered: one with a single instructor conducting the class, as well as a second one which combines online by offline.

At present, Lanxum Mega Chinese has more than 300 teaching centers in 30 provinces and cities across China, and has set up international campuses in Vancouver and Silicon Valley. In June 2018, the company announced a plan to set up an overseas subsidiary, Lanxum (USA) Limited, with an operating capital of US$10 million. Lanxum plans to focus on building its education portfolio around the Mega Chinese model, while continuing its exploration and development of additional markets throughout the world.

SOURCE Lanxum