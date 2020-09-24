Zicam® Partners with NYC Emergency Physician Dr. Jake Deutsch to Help Consumers Get Better Sooner This Cold Season

According to a recent survey of 2,000 Americans completed with OnePoll, consumers believe this cold season is different. More than 50% of those surveyed said they are researching how to be better prepared for this upcoming cold season compared to prior cold seasons, and nearly a quarter (23.48%) of respondents reported that they are responsibly stocking up on zinc.

With his facilities seeing more than 4,500 patients every month, Dr. Deutsch has counseled countless patients with cold symptoms. He understands the internal struggle between acknowledging symptoms and taking initiative vs. simply "riding it out." Given the ever-present confusion between cold, flu and allergy symptoms, Zicam® and Dr. Deutsch want people to understand how to diligently take note of sneezes, sore throats and coughs – and jump into action at the first sign of a cold.

"I'm partnering with Zicam because I know it's effective - I've personally used it for years, and it's something I believe in," says Dr. Deutsch. "What's completely different about Zicam is that its homeopathic oral zinc is specifically formulated to shorten colds when you take it at the first sign. That means it works with your body's natural defenses, so you get better faster, which is what my patients and I'm sure most others want to achieve," continues Deutsch. "This time of year, people are tuned into their bodies in a different way – and as a physician, I want to encourage everyone to stay aware of those feelings and remain open to the idea that a shorter cold is actually possible."

This cold season, Dr. Deutsch is sharing his expert tips to help ease symptoms and shorten the duration of a cold virus.

Tip #1: Soak in Some Salt: "A detox bath - hot water with Epsom salts (magnesium sulfate), may help with certain cold symptoms by calming the body and easing muscle aches. Sprinkle essential oils (such as eucalyptus or chamomile), sit in it for 15-20 minutes, and be sure to drink plenty of water before, during and after the bath."

Tip #2: Zero-in on Zinc: "To feel better faster, take Zicam's unique oral zinc homeopathic products. You have to take it at the first sign/symptom of a cold, so I tell patients to always have it handy so they can act fast and get better faster."

Tip #3: Rest and Repeat: "In order to clear a cold (rhinovirus) from our system, we need plenty of sleep to support our immune system. If you have a cold, take a week off from physical activity such as heavy exercise. Instead, do something restorative like yoga, tai chi, or take a break from exercise all together. Aim for at least eight hours of sleep nightly and take naps throughout the day if necessary."

Tip #4: Consider Ditching Dairy: "I sometimes advise clients to stay away from dairy if they're struggling with cold symptoms. A 2019 study found that a dairy-free diet may indeed reduce mucus, so eliminating it when you have a cold might be worth a try!"

Tip #5: Turn to Turmeric: "Turmeric is one of the most studied spices on this planet. Due to its antioxidant properties, turmeric, in addition to honey, has been widely used to treat the common cold, coughs, headaches, sore throats and congestion."

"We are thrilled to partner with Dr. Deutsch because of his true frontline experience with helping his patients get better during cold season year after year," says Marc Rovner, CEO of Matrixx Initiatives, the manufacturer of Zicam®. "He also has extensive knowledge about the clinically-proven cold shortening power of Zicam, helping his patients be better faster."

For a complete list of product offerings and more information on the cold shortening power of Zicam® zinc, visit www.zicam.com.

About Matrixx Initiatives, Inc.

Matrixx Initiatives has been engaged in the development and marketing of better ways to feel better through over-the-counter health care products for over 20 years. Matrixx Initiatives manufactures and markets Zicam®. For more information regarding Zicam® products, visit www.zicam.com.

About Cure Urgent Care

Cure Urgent Care is a locally-owned state-of-the art medical practice that specializes in immediate treatment for New York City residents. Cure provides affordable healthcare services that exceed industry standards for comfort, convenience, and value.

Survey Methodology

This random double-opt-in survey was conducted by OnePoll – a market research company and corporate member of both the American Association for Public Opinion Research (AAPOR) and the European Society for Opinion and Marketing Research (ESOMAR) – and adheres to the Marketing Research Society (MRS) code of conduct. The survey was conducted online within the United States from September 17 – September 21, 2020. The sample consisted of 2,000 adults (ages 18 and older). For more information about OnePoll's research in the media, navigate to their portfolio at onepoll.us.

*Based on unit & dollar sales data, IRI Total US Multi-Outlet, latest 52 weeks-ending 9/6/20

