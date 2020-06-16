Ziebart Expands Leadership Team to Accelerate Brand Momentum

TROY, Mich., June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gearing up for a strong second half of 2020, Ziebart, the global leader in car appearance and protection services, has promoted three veteran employees to senior-level positions in finance, marketing and operations.

The 60-year-old auto enthusiast brand – which operates 400 locations, with 1,200 service centers in 37 countries – announced the promotions of Brian Jackman to Vice President and Treasurer; Larisa Walega to Vice President of Marketing, and Jason Theisen to Director of Franchise Operations.

As the No. 1 option for vehicle appearance enhancement, Ziebart is the local expert for all-things automotive cleaning, enhancement and protection. From rust protection to detailing, paint protection to window tinting, Ziebart cleans and protects vehicles to prevent future costly repairs.

Their backgrounds and job duties of the newly promoted team members include:

Brian Jackman – Among the many positions Jackman has held at the company over the past decade, he most recently served as Ziebart's Director of Corporate Finance, where he played an instrumental role in streamlining the accounting department. In his new role as Vice President and Treasurer of Ziebart International Corporation, Jackman's responsibilities will include all aspects of corporate financial functions, including financial and tax reporting, cash management, being a liaison to independent auditors, banks and investment institutions, distribution functions and control of corporate assets.

– Among the many positions Jackman has held at the company over the past decade, he most recently served as Ziebart's Director of Corporate Finance, where he played an instrumental role in streamlining the accounting department. In his new role as of Ziebart International Corporation, Jackman's responsibilities will include all aspects of corporate financial functions, including financial and tax reporting, cash management, being a liaison to independent auditors, banks and investment institutions, distribution functions and control of corporate assets. Larisa Walega – With 11 years at the company, Walega has spent the past seven years as Director of Marketing. Now, as Vice President of Marketing , her key responsibilities will include building and executing a holistic brand awareness strategy through digital marketing, sales promotion, public relations, store layout and marketing of new products and services. Walega will manage the internal marketing team at Ziebart, as well as vendor partner relationships.

– With 11 years at the company, Walega has spent the past seven years as Director of Marketing. Now, as , her key responsibilities will include building and executing a holistic brand awareness strategy through digital marketing, sales promotion, public relations, store layout and marketing of new products and services. Walega will manage the internal marketing team at Ziebart, as well as vendor partner relationships. Jason Theisen – During his 16-year career at Ziebart, Theisen worked his way up from technician at a local store to management and eventually corporate sales. As the Director of Franchise Operations, Theisen will be responsible for U.S. regional sales, product sales and technical support and customer service.

"All three of these loyal team members have devoted years of hard work and proven their ongoing value to the Ziebart brand, as well as to our franchisees and dealers around the world," said Thomas E. Wolfe, President & CEO of Ziebart International Corporation. "Before the pandemic and throughout, Brian, Larisa and Jason remained committed to Ziebart's core values of Honesty, Passion, Innovation, Teamwork and Legacy. We look forward to the important role they will play in the future of our great brand."

About Ziebart

Founded in 1959, Ziebart is the worldwide leader in detailing, films and structural protection services, providing complete car care solutions. Ziebart International Corporation operates over 400 locations, with 1,200 service centers, in 37 countries. As an established automotive enthusiast brand, Ziebart has been recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine as a Top 500 Franchisor as well as a Top 200 Global Franchise. Ziebart is continuing to grow through franchising, offering a best-in-class investment for qualified prospects. For more information about owning a Ziebart franchise, please visit https://www.ownaziebart.com/.

SOURCE Ziebart

Related Links

https://www.ziebart.com

