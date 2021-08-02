Ziebart Franchise Growth Accelerates Along with Rising Demand for Aftermarket Services

To kick off this successful year, Ziebart opened its first franchise in the coastal southeast in Irmo, SC followed by its much-anticipated Australian opening. Additional new openings are slated for Ontario, NY; Triadelphia, WV; Highland, Michigan; Colorado Springs, CO and Fort Myers, Florida and Internationally in Kuwait, the Netherlands, and Greece with more locations being added each month. These new franchise locations include a mix of new franchise owners, as well as existing multi-unit operators.

"As the average age of vehicles on the road consistently increases, rising to a record high last year in over 12 years, this trend presents an opportunity for aftermarket car care providers like Ziebart," said Thomas A. Wolfe, Executive Vice President, Ziebart International Corporation. "Because our services help people extend the life of vehicles and protect their second biggest investment, we are experiencing both retail sales growth, associate car dealer sales growth, and increased interest in opening a Ziebart franchise."

The Auto Care Association recently released its annual Auto Care Factbook stating that global automotive aftermarket sales are on track to increase 11.2% (to $ $419 billion) by the end of 2021. The report forecasts a continued upward trajectory for the industry, predicting that global aftermarket sales will increase 25% to $477 billion by 2024. In fact, "Automotive Services" made its first appearance this year in Entrepreneur magazine's "Hottest Categories of 2021," with Ziebart featured in the list of brands within the category.

Another factor driving aftermarket demand is the automotive chip shortage, which has led to a decrease in the production of new vehicles, which is driving up the cost of both new and used vehicles. These market conditions are giving current car owners yet another reason to keep their cars longer and in top condition. Ziebart's innovative offerings such as Ceramic Z-Gloss® Paint Coating, interior detailing, rust protection, window tint, Rhino Linings Spray-on Bed Liner, and more are providing car owners with the appearance and protection services they need to get back that new car feeling.

"New business owners are excited about our products and services," said Jason Theisen, Director of Franchise Operations for Ziebart. "We are exceeding our own expectations of what our franchise locations can accomplish. Our expanding number of franchise owners are ready to meet increasing marketplace demand with our expertise and time-tested services."

Backed with more than 60 years of experience in automotive aftermarket franchising, Ziebart is actively seeking qualified franchise prospects to join its team. For more information about Ziebart and its rewarding, best-in-class investment opportunity, please visit www.ownaziebart.com.

ABOUT ZIEBART

Founded in 1959, Ziebart International Corporation is the worldwide leader in premium automotive appearance and protection services that extend the life of vehicles. Ziebart operates over 400 locations, with 1200 service centers, in 35 countries. As an established automotive enthusiast brand, Ziebart has been recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine as a Top 500 Franchisor, a Top 200 Global Franchise, #1 in its category, and one of 2021's Hottest Franchises.

After over 60 years in business, Ziebart continues to grow and offers domestic and international franchising opportunities, a best-in-class investment for qualified prospects. For more information about Ziebart including franchise opportunities, please visit www.ownaziebart.com.

SOURCE Ziebart