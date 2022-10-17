Ziebart Recognized by the 2022 Franchise Times Top 500 List, Ranking 273

Leading Automotive Appearance and Protection Franchise Earns Exclusive Ranking as a Top Brand in the Industry

TROY, Mich., Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Keeping vehicles looking new, extending their life and ensuring the highest resale value, Ziebart International has been recognized as one of the largest franchise systems in the United States, ranking 273 on the Franchise Times Top 500 List.

While the post-pandemic recession posed challenges for many businesses, Ziebart managed to prevent sales from dropping, and increased its unit growth by 0.2%, with $180,000,000 in global sales.

A Global Automotive Aftermarket Report projects the growth of $542 billion by 2026 up from $438 billion in 2020. With that growth in mind, Ziebart is expected to experience consistent growth in markets across the globe, breaking ground in even more countries in the near future.

Recognized as an invaluable resource for potential franchisees, the Franchise Times Top 500 is the only ranking by system wide sales and units of the largest 500 U.S.-based franchise brands. It analyzes industry sectors based on percentage change in sales growth, reports the 10 fastest-growing franchises by four different measures, and includes exclusive news stories about the biggest names in franchising.

"A strong business model and the right people are essential when it comes to navigating a difficult economy," said Thomas A. Wolfe, President and CEO of Ziebart International Corporation. "This award solidifies our presence as a strong franchise in the automotive industry and our ability to meet our deliverables despite adversity."

The rankings for the Franchise Top 500 is the result of a five-month research and reporting effort that leads to the most credible and objective franchise ranking available. The collection of system wide sales data also provides useful insight into the franchise industry's performance coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic. Every segment gained ground in 2021, with some getting back to or even surpassing 2019 sales while others still have work to do.

Each candidate for this award is surveyed heavily over five months, comparing information using databases with information dating all the way back to 1999. Weighing sales, units, unit volume, and checking based on numbers from previous years, 500 franchises are selected in the most comprehensive ranking of the largest franchise systems in the U.S.

About Ziebart

Founded in 1959, Ziebart International Corporation is the worldwide leader in premium automotive appearance and protection services that extend the life of vehicles. Ziebart operates over 400 locations, with 1,300 service centers, in 36 countries. Ziebart continues to grow and offers domestic and international franchising opportunities, a best-in-class investment for qualified prospects. For more information about Ziebart including franchise opportunities, please visit www.ziebart.com .

