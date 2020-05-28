Ziebart Sees Uptick in Concern Over Car Hygiene

TROY, Mich., May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ziebart, a 60-year-old car care provider with 400 locations and 1,200 service centers across the world, has received confirmation from appropriate federal agencies that its Disinfecting Interior Detailing Service kills coronavirus, including Covid-19, plus 99% of other germs and bacteria.

The news comes just as states begin to loosen restrictions and car usage begins to rise. As a result, the company is reporting increased inquiries about vehicle disinfecting – particularly regarding killing coronavirus.

"Now that many municipalities are beginning to gradually re-open previously non-essential businesses, consumers are driving more places and realizing their cars can be a connector of germs between public places and their homes," said Edmund Russell, Director of Product Development & Technical Support for Ziebart. "We are receiving more requests and inquiries on how to disinfect their vehicles and kill coronavirus."

Russell says the company is now suggesting, at minimum, bi-annual Disinfecting Interior Detailing services for all vehicles. In addition, between professional services, Ziebart recommends the following DIY car sanitization tips:

DO

After leaving the grocery store, place your mask in a paper bag before putting it on your car seat.

Similarly, remove your gloves and place them in a bag before entering the vehicle. Throw the bag with the gloves away when you get home.

Placing your mask and gloves in a bag before entering your vehicle prevents any germs from the store, which are now on the gloves/mask, from being transferred to the car.

Carry anti-bacterial wipes to disinfect high-touch areas inside and outside your vehicle, such as the steering wheel, door handles (interior and exterior), door latches, lock buttons, radio and climate control buttons and seat belts.

To reduce damage, use an alcohol swab to clean touch screen radios/GPS systems in the car.

DON'T:

Don't place used gloves and masks on the seats in the car after leaving the grocery store.

Don't throw used plastic gloves on the ground outside of the grocery store.

Never spray any liquid chemicals on electronic devices in the car – this can severely damage them and lead to a high cost to repair

Don't use bleach or hydrogen peroxide to clean – this can damage surfaces.

