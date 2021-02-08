Ziering Medical Center Opens in Greenwich, CT

Dr. Kinler, the first physician in her family, is one of the few female hair transplant specialists in the field and a top tier aesthetic surgeon specializing in a range of hair restoration techniques and treatments. Having successfully completed a year-long fellowship in Hair Restoration Surgery with Dr. Ziering, she was his top pick to join the highly respected Ziering Medical team in the fall of 2015 as a full-time hair transplant surgeon in Los Angeles. She has participated in research and development of Restoration Robotics with Dr. Ziering and has been invited to lecture on the topic at industry conferences.

With the rise in telogen effluvium from Covid-19 conditions and pandemic stressors in addition to the general needs for nearly 40 million americans who suffer from genetic pattern baldness, hormonal hair losses and other contributing factors, the need for treatments and services has increased tremendously. According to Dr. Ziering, "I am so proud to have Dr. Kinler introduce the Ziering brand of treatments to the greater Greenwich community. Our advanced protocols and her exceptional surgical skills will elevate the category of hair restoration to local residents." Dr. Ziering is a pioneer in hair transplantation leadership, technology and education, who established his renowned Ziering Medical Group and brand in 2003 offering highly sought after surgical procedures, non-invasive hair loss treatments, advanced technologies, home care treatments, topicals and supplements. "Greenwich was the ideal community for the next phase of our expansion", said Anthony Castore, CEO of Ziering Medical. "This second east coast location gives us a broader-base to serve our clientele locally with integrated treatment and regular ongoing follow-up as we continue to grow the Ziering brand on a national scale". Ziering Medical currently serves a discerning global patient population, including high-profile personalities and public figures.

According to Dr. Kinler, "to be the best you have to be trained by the best and the experience with Dr. Ziering enabled me to be highly proficient in the latest in all surgical hair restoration procedures for men and women like Microscopically Dissected Elliptical Excision (MDEE) and particularly Follicular Unit Excision and Extraction (FUE)." A marathoner happy to be on the East Coast where she will continue to compete in IRONMAN and the NYC Marathon, she added, "I want to eliminate the stigma from hair restoration and hair transplantation procedures, especially for those with genetic predispositions. We can intervene early, manage the condition and ensure the best, most natural outcome for permanent, undetectable results for our patients.''

Dr. Kinler and her team are situated in their new office consisting of three state-of-the-art exam and surgical rooms in 2513 square feet of space located at 75 Holly Hill Lane, Suite 302, Greenwich, Connecticut 06830. Fully Covid-19 compliant, Ziering Medical of Greenwich is taking individual patients with clearance following all CDC protocols and provisions to keep patients and staffing safe and healthy. Ziering Medical Greenwich will offer all their signature services for male and female hair loss, including hairline restoration, beard and eyebrow hair transplants, truly customized hair restoration treatment plans for men, women transgender and African American patients, as well as minimally-invasive office treatments. Dr. Kinler is available for both virtual and in-person consultations. Additionally, she is available for public speaking engagements for local organizations. For more information visit Ziering Medical .

About Ziering Medical: Founded in 2003 by Dr. Craig Ziering, a global leader in hair restoration, Ziering Medical is a multi-dimensional and fully comprehensive hair restoration practice combining state-of-the-art hair transplant procedures and hair regeneration therapies with highly personalized treatment programs to manage the progressive nature of hair loss. Dr. Ziering serves as Medical Director to four locations in Beverly Hills and Newport Beach, CA, Las Vegas, NV, Greenwich, CT, and a newly renovated flagship surgery center in New York City. Ziering Medical offers services for male and female pattern baldness as well as expertise in African American hair, transgender hairline modification, beard and eyebrow restoration, using many techniques pioneered by Dr. Ziering. Understanding each patient's unique hair restoration journey, Microscopically Dissected Elliptical Excision (MDEE) and Follicular Unit Excision and Extraction (FUE) are performed by Ziering surgeons, allowing for truly customized, personal treatment plans. Taking a distinctive lifestyle approach, Ziering Medical provides a full array of non-surgical treatments and at-home care, including the Ziering Laser Cap, ZMin and ZFin, specially formulated topical minoxidil and finasteride, respectively. Stem cell scalp injection treatments with Amnio Z and Exosomes and lasers are all designed to meet the long term strategies and patient population needs. The first branded product line, a specialty hair loss shampoo and conditioner, formulated by Dr. Ziering, called Follicle Cleanse and Follicle Sustenance, will be available in early 2021.

