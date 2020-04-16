Zift Empowers Channel Success Amid COVID Crisis

JERSEY CITY, N.J. and RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C and OXFORD, England, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterprise Channel Management leader Zift Solutions is rolling out a comprehensive care package for its customers and B2B Suppliers amid the COVID-19 crisis that includes a new developer portal (DevZone); services offering (ZiftLABS) a channel-focused podcast ( ChannelChatterLIVE ), virtual customer training, partner outreach, and channel program Health Checks.

"Channel leaders are looking for new ways to accelerate growth, engage partners, and up-skill channel managers during this difficult time and Zift is delivering a truly complete channel care package to help," said Gordon Rapkin, CEO of Zift Solutions.

EXTEND AND CONNECT BUSINESS SYSTEMS

First up is a brand new developers portal, Zift DevZone, a comprehensive application and destination with an easy-to-use interface for developers to connect applications, data, and intel across their channel ecosystem. IT staff and developers can now build applications to complement ZiftONE and integrate existing systems with ZiftONE with bi-directional data flow and actions. Zift DevZone contains detailed how-to guides, sample code, testbeds, and more to seamlessly integrate established systems and infrastructure with ZiftONE.

For those who may not have the resources available but still want to integrate ZiftONE into their business systems, ZiftLABS is also now available to help. The ZiftLABS team will work directly with your architects and developers to design, modify, and deploy the ZiftONE platform to provide a customized partner experience and seamless integration with established enterprise systems and applications.

TAKE ADVANTAGE OF THIS TIME FOR TRAINING

Zift kicked off a Virtual Training Summit through its Channel Center of Excellence this week, with a series of live and on-demand training sessions from channel experts, including Laz Gonzalez . All sessions are open to current Zift customers at no cost and delve into best practices channel leaders can utilize now, including Digital Marketing Top 10 Best Practices; 2020 Marketing Odyssey: A Modern Approach to Through and With Partner Marketing Success; and a Scaffolded Approach to Developing your Partners; among others.

"While we can't physically connect with our customers or their partners during the current climate, we wanted to reach out and give them a virtual hug, providing them with new avenues they can use now to evaluate and strengthen the health and well-being of their channel programs and pipeline," said Gonzalez, Chief Strategy Officer for Zift Solutions. To that end, Zift's Channel Engagement Team is offering to reach out directly to a Supplier's top 10 partners via a Channel Engagement Accelerator program that can drive engagement and help build pipeline.

IMPROVE HEALTH AND WELL-BEING OF CHANNEL PROGRAMS

Zift is also reaching out to channel leaders and sharing expert insight via its new podcast, ChannelChatterLIVE , which dives into industry news, best practices and new perspectives relevant to channel sales, marketing, and operations professionals. Gordon Rapkin and Laz Gonzalez recently explored the impact of COVID-19 on the channel and this week's episode features Krista Fuller talking about creating a healthy sales pipeline.

For channel organizations interested in evaluating the health and wellbeing of their channel program and pipeline, Zift offers an in-depth channel "Health Check", which includes a self-reporting assessment tool and follow-up executive summary. The Health Check helps Suppliers gauge their capabilities and identify gaps in their channel strategies and execution. The executive summary delivers a detailed action plan for improvement. Those interested in a channel "Health Check" can contact Zift's Channel Center of Excellence to learn more .

