Zift Solutions Announces a Strategic Partnership with Vistex to Simplify Channel Incentive Management

JERSEY CITY, N.J., RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. and HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterprise Channel Management leader Zift Solutions has formed a strategic alliance with Vistex , the global leader in software solutions for managing rebates, marketing funds, pricing, and other incentives solutions, to help Zift customers better manage promotions, incentives, and discounts.

With too many channel programs overloaded and partners resource-strapped, many Suppliers find that their well-intended incentive initiatives falter due to lack of automation, low adoption by partners and poor utilization and/or use of designated funds. By combining the partner engagement tools in ZiftONE with Vistex's incentive management solutions, companies can now administer and better manage fiscal programs to improve both business process and outcomes through the channel.

"We are excited to form this partnership with Vistex," said Gordon Rapkin, CEO of Zift Solutions. "Uniting ZiftONE and Vistex's incentive management solutions enables us to offer a seamless experience for channel partners to easily leverage Market Development Funds for building awareness and generating a high-value pipeline."

Vistex's solutions enable the effective management of marketing spend and incentives including planning, approval tracking, auditing, accruals, payments and analysis. The ZiftONE platform promotes the available sales and marketing programs in a supplier branded marketplace where partners may spend their MDF.

"Zift will be an important partner for Vistex because our solutions complement each other. Together, vendors now have an end-to-end solution for optimizing both financial management and marketing execution," said Sanjay Shah, Founder & CEO of Vistex. "Some of the industry's most notable channel programs are already using our joint solution and seeing the benefits of providing an integrated solution that is driving better adoption and an easy to use experience for their partners."

How the Joint Solution Helps Customers

Joe Gabriel, Senior Director of Global Partner Marketing for Qlik, is one of many customers that is already realizing the advantages of working with both Vistex and Zift. Through the Qlik Partner Program, qualified partners can spend approved MDF funds directly from their "electronic wallet", minimizing the number of steps for planning and executing joint marketing activities. "Improving the ease of doing business with Qlik is always a top priority for us, and the integration both solutions has made it simpler for partners to engage with Qlik while ensuring these funds are utilized efficiently," said Gabriel.

Working with Zift and Vistex, leading and emerging channel organizations can create MDF programs to influence partner behavior and drive productivity. The integrated solutions reduce complexity and engage partners in supplier-designed MDF programs where they can earn points or accumulate funds as they engage in planning activities, take training or launch their campaigns.

To learn more about Zift's Strategic Alliance Partnership program, its partners, or to join the Zift Zone, visit Strategic Alliance Partners .

About Zift Solutions

Zift Solutions is the Enterprise Channel Management leader, delivering the people, processes and technology organizations required to drive channel success. Zift boosts channel partner program productivity, and profitability by automating and aligning marketing, sales, and operational processes. The ZiftONE platform integrates seamlessly with established systems and infrastructure to speed time-to-sales, create an exceptional partner experience, and provide faster ROI. To learn more, visit www.ziftsolutions.com , follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn , and join the conversation via Channel Chatter .

About Vistex®

Vistex solutions help businesses take control of their mission-critical processes. With a multitude of financial programs covering rebates, marketing funds, pricing, promotions, and other incentives, it can be complicated to see where all the money is flowing, let alone how much difference it makes to the topline and the bottom line. With Vistex, business stakeholders can see the numbers, see what really works, and see what to do next – so they can make sure every dollar spent or earned is really driving growth, and not just additional costs. The world's leading enterprises across a spectrum of industries rely on Vistex every day to propel their businesses. For more information, visit http://www.vistex.com .

