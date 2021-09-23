Zigazoo Gives Kids the Chance to Win a Creator Channel

MIAMI, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zigazoo, a top-10 iOS kids app for kids ages 9 to 11 years-old, is giving existing and new users the chance to earn an official kid-creator channel for a month on the app. Kids can participate by downloading Zigazoo and doing the #ZigazooTalentSearch challenge with a video answering the prompt: "Tell us why you want your very own talent channel!"

The 14 kid stars with official Zigazoo channels have nearly 100,000 Zigazoo subscribers and have been featured on shows such as Little Big Shots, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The Ellen Show, American Ninja Warrior Junior, and Nickelodeon's Top Elf. Other official channels include the Philadelphia Zoo, PAW Patrol, and Nick Jr's Canticos.

Aside from talent-led channels, Zigazoo content comes from major children's brands, including Apple TV+, Netflix, Peanuts Worldwide, PAW Patrol, and the upcoming Addams Family 2 movie.

"One of my favorite things about Zigazoo is the way kids organically find audiences and inspire other kids on our platform because of their sheer talent," said Zak Ringelstein, founder and CEO of Zigazoo. "We can't wait to see who becomes our next kid-creator, because it's the Zigazooers who get to decide."

The #ZigazooTalentSearch video with the most emoji reactions at 11:59pm ET on October 10, 2021 will win and get their own channel for a full month.

About Zigazoo

Just over a year since launching, Zigazoo is a top-10 app on the Apple App Store for kids in the 9 to 11 year-old age bracket and recently raised capital from MaC Venture Capital, Serena Ventures, Talis Capital, Jimmy Kimmel, and other Hollywood heavyweights. Zigazoo hosts kid-friendly challenges from brands and talent such as Apple TV+, Netflix, Peanuts, PAW Patrol, and Serena Williams' doll, Qai Qai. TechCrunch calls Zigazoo "the future of remote learning" and CNN says Zigazoo is the "example of how to offer a social yet safe place for children to be online." Zigazoo's safety has been lauded by children's media advocacy organizations such as Common Sense Media and is a member of the kidSAFE Seal Program. Founded in 2020 by parents and former elementary school teachers, Zigazoo makes screen-time healthier, safer, and more creative.

