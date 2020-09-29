Zigazoo gives year of premium content to teachers for free

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zigazoo is offering a full academic year of Zigazoo Premium content to teachers, free of charge. Any teacher that signs up for a Zigazoo Classroom using the promo code "ZPREMIUM" before October 31st at 11:59PM PST will get the whole school year of premium learning content without charge.

Earlier this summer Zigazoo announced the launch of Zigazoo Channels , giving families and classrooms remote access to projects built by leading museums, zoos, educators, and media stars. Since popular education destinations like museums, zoos, and musical acts cannot accept visitors or host field trips due to Covid-19 restrictions, Zigazoo has launched "Channels" to bring them to classrooms and homes remotely.

The first wave of Zigazoo's official channel partners include: Philadelphia Zoo, Center of Science and Industry (COSI), Tech Interactive Museum, Glazer Children's Museum, American Federation of Teachers (AFT), Phoenix Zoo, LitWorld, the Grammy-nominated Alphabet Rockers, the Grammy-nominated Brady Rymer, Kira Willey, Sweet Farm, and Bings & Potts. Zigazoo will announce a new wave of partners joining the premium content suite in the coming weeks.

Zak Ringelstein, CEO of Zigazoo and former teacher, says, "So much has been taken away from teachers and students this school year, and it is our honor to give them the magic of Zigazoo Premium for free. Share the code with your teacher friends and enjoy every moment of it!"

About Zigazoo

Hailed as the "future of remote learning" by TechCrunch , Zigazoo enables families and classrooms to share video responses to projects built by leading museums, zoos, teachers, and media stars. Teachers can create a Zigazoo Classroom and parents can join the Zigazoo global community to start assigning or responding to projects today. The Zigazoo Premium promotion gives teachers full access to premium learning content on Zigazoo Classrooms between September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2021 if they sign up using the promotional code before October 31st at 11:59PM PST.

