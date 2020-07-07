Zigazoo kicks off Farm Month with readings from Laura Numeroff and other award-winning children's authors

NEW YORK, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Zigazoo is launching "Farm Month," a month-long campaign for children that integrates project-based learning (PBL) and social-emotional learning (SEL) principles with animal-themed educational content. Farm Month will feature a different animal each week and an assortment of interactive content, ranging from children's author's readings to animal emoji contests to interactive farm videos. The first week is "Pig Week" and will feature pig-based projects.

Zigazoo is partnering with Sweet Farm , a California non-profit animal sanctuary that promotes animal welfare, sustainable farming, and farm education. Every project has been built in collaboration with their farm educator and animal ambassadors.

Zigazoo has also partnered with children's authors, including Laura Numeroff and Susanna Leonard Hill, to share full readings of famous animal-themed children's books for Zigazoo users. Laura Numeroff is reading "If You Give A Pig A Pancake" and Susanna Leonard Hill is reading "When Your Llama Needs A Haircut" (Simon Schuster).

Becca Nelson, Sweet Farm education director, says, "Sweet Farm is thrilled to partner with Zigazoo this month to inspire curiosity and learning at home through their positivity centric platform and with the help of the animal ambassadors at our sanctuary."

Zak Ringelstein, CEO of Zigazoo, says, "We at Zigazoo recognize that this is a challenging summer for children and their families. If you can't go to the farm this summer, we want to bring it to you through interactive projects that incorporate the joy of animals and the magic of storytelling."

