Zigazoo launches competition to find children's media stars; surpasses 1 million uploads and downloads

NEW YORK, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Zigazoo is launching the "Zigazoo media star competition." The competition calls on rising children's media personalities to compete for a Zigazoo channel. The winner will get their own channel alongside 29 other major children's characters, influencers, authors, musicians, and other brands who will be featured when Zigazoo Channels launches in August. The winner of the contest is the children's media star who gets the most emoji reactions to their videos between now and July 31st at 11:59pm Eastern Standard Time. To qualify for the contest, children's media stars first need to apply using this link .

Zigazoo's invitation to children's media stars comes on the heels of YouTube recently angering loyal creators who have lost status and revenue due to new rules. Zigazoo wants children's media creators to know that they have a new home where they can engage with audiences in real-time and get rewarded for the work they do.

Zigazoo is kicking off their entry into children's media world by partnering with Erica Rabner , award-winning singer/songwriter, voiceover artist, and children's educational media researcher. Today they are introducing Rabner to their fast-growing audience, which just surpassed 1M uploads and downloads of content, by featuring Rabner's Covid-19 inspired "Wash your hands" video. Students will respond to the full-length kids pop song with short-form videos showing how they wash their hands.

Rabner is an industry veteran with experience working with some of the biggest brands in the children's entertainment including Sesame Street, Nick Jr., Universal Kids, Mattel, and more. On partnering with Zigazoo, Rabner, says, "I love that Zigazoo invites kids to co-learn and explore with their parents. Too often media is used as a babysitter, but the intention here is for families to learn and play together through doing."

Zak Ringelstein, CEO of Zigazoo, says, "We are thrilled to invite children's media talent to the future of children's edutainment. The families on Zigazoo can't wait to hear your songs, see your skits, meet your characters, and make you into stars."

About Zigazoo

Zigazoo is the leader in children's short-form video media. Recently called the "TikTok For Kids" by TechCrunch, Zigazoo enables parents and their children to watch, record, and interact with short learning videos. Zigazoo is free for all users.

SOURCE Zigazoo

Related Links

https://www.zigazoo.com/

