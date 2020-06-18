Zigazoo launches positive-only emoji campaign to curb bullying and develop healthier online interactions

NEW YORK, June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zigazoo is now enabling users to choose from a group of five positive emojis to show support for friends' and classmates' videos on the popular children's video-sharing app. Unlike other social apps, there is no angry or laughing emoji, and never will be. To build awareness for this positive-only approach, they are hosting a contest that asks its users to pick its fifth emoji while spotlighting STOMP Out Bullying, a leading nonprofit dedicated to stopping bullying.

Zigazoo makes this announcement as it surpasses 750k uploads and downloads of videos and images in the last 30 days of use. That is a nearly 8x jump since TechCrunch reported on Zigazoo's growth two weeks ago.

The emoji contest asks students to vote for the smile emoji they want to use on Zigazoo by making a video where they share their selected emoji and perform an act of kindness, highlighting STOMP Out Bullying's mission of being an "organization of kindness." As with all Children4Charity challenges, $100 will be donated to the chosen charity on behalf of Zigazoo users. The contest will run until this Sunday, June 21st.

In contrast to most social media platforms, Zigazoo decided to only allow positive emojis as reactions: the heart, applause, smiley face, superhero, and unicorn. This choice reinforces Zigazoo's commitment to childhood development and safety. Combined with the "friends" feature which increases privacy controls for parents, Zigazoo further separates itself from TikTok and YouTube by prioritizing safety and positive interactions in an increasingly insecure and polarized online world.

Zak Ringelstein, CEO of Zigazoo, says, "We are educators and parents who believe that children deserve positive interactions and relationships both off and online. There is no reason why children need to participate in a negative online culture that feeds negative self-image and relationships. We have the unique opportunity to build on each child's strengths in a positive and safe environment where all children can be themselves, build healthy relationships, and thrive."

Zigazoo is planning to launch "Zigazoo Channels" later this summer, partnering with major children's entertainment companies, museums, zoos, podcasts, libraries, influencers, and more to bring various kinds of short-form video content to users.

About Zigazoo

Zigazoo is the leader in children's short-form video media. Recently called the "TikTok For Kids" by TechCrunch, Zigazoo enables parents and their children to watch, record, and interact with short learning videos. Zigazoo is free for all users.

