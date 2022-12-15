Zighra awarded innovation contract to test zero trust identity and access solutions for the tactical edge powered by Tiny machine learning.

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zighra, today, announced that it was awarded a contract through which the Department of National Defense is testing its Digital Identity solution powered by tiny machine learning (ML). The test will enable credentialing and authenticating the identity of defense personnel within the Royal Canadian Navy (RCN) partners.

Zighra Awarded Innovation Contract by Government of Canada to test AI-powered Sensor Identity Network for Department of National Defense

The defense sector faces persistent attacks from threat groups working in association with adversary nation states. These attacks include collecting intelligence that risks national interests, and the safety and security of defense systems and capabilities. To minimize the cyberthreat it is essential that defense organizations adopt the strongest form of Digital Identity security for the whole of the Defense Team personnel, including operators, employees, partners and contractors.

The RCN partners, like other leading teams, see identity-first security as their new perimeter. This requires real-time, dynamic, threat-informed decisions about who gets to see what, under what circumstances, for how long and under what operating conditions. This in turn requires strong, continuous multi-factor authentication (CMFA) that does not distract or encumber legitimate users.

The Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) aims to transform its approach to Identity, Credential and Access Management (ICAM) through a project that will introduce a standardized and centrally managed identification and credentialing process, which will support a unique identity for each person and network device accessing CAF information resources, and enable tactical operators to efficiently and securely access locations, networks, and information.

This Innovative Solutions Canada (ISC) project complements the DND ICAM principles by leveraging Zighra's Sensor Identity NetworksTM and use of distributed, network edge machine learning, and Zighra's foundational patents in decentralized identification and AI technologies to explore dynamic, adaptive, continuous human-machine and machine-machine authentication.

"Zighra is excited to work with the RCN partners on this innovative project, leveraging the power of sensors and machine learning algorithms to create a sensor identity network that dynamically adapts and learns from human-machine and machine-machine interactions. The technology is built to run on small sensor-based devices including wearables and smartphones, even in cloud-denied environments. This effort is not only a significant opportunity for the Digital Navy Initiative, but also for other potential providers, putting much needed focus on identity at the front-end of their journey toward zero trust implementations.", said Deepak Dutt, CEO of Zighra Inc.

Participants in the pilot create digital identities and are granted secure access to protected resources without depending on traditional passwords, personal identification numbers or smart cards. With each user and sensor interaction the network gets smarter, providing strong identity assurance resistant to compromise or theft, helping users maintain focus on their mission.

For more information, visit https://zighra.com or follow us @zighra on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Zighra

Zighra provides the identity infrastructure for modern applications. It is the first FIDO-Certified continuous behavioural authentication platform. Our fast, efficient, and accurate user-device AI models learn on-device maintaining user privacy. With Zighra, users and devices are continuously verified and protected, creating a secure identity architecture for organizations.

For more information, visit https://zighra.com or follow us @zighra on Twitter.

Press Contact:

Vipin Menon

6136639090

http://zighra.com

SOURCE Zighra