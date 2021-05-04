Zighra is the first FIDO certified behavioral authentication solution

OTTAWA, Ontario, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zighra, the leading solution for decentralized AI-powered continuous authentication, announced today that its mobile behavioral authenticator has been certified by the FIDO (Fast Identity Online) Alliance. This represents the first continuous authentication solution powered by on-device behavioral biometrics to meet the FIDO standard.

Zighra's distributed, continuous behavioral authentication provides a strong defence against phishing, fraud and remote attacks. Combining AI, biometrics and behavioral analytics eliminates the risk and cost associated with passwords, providing continuous protection in both conventional and zero trust systems.

"Now, with FIDO certification, Zighra adds tremendous value to meet the growing contactless-access needs of current and post-COVID work and lifestyles," says Deepak Dutt, CEO of Zighra. "Our unique, patented solution provides powerful security controls to continuously protect enterprises and users, across devices, all with a seamless experience."

Available as an app, Zighra's continuous authentication solution for the workforce allows employees to securely log into as well as remotely lock various IT systems and subsystems, for everyone, everywhere. Its proprietary AI algorithms are efficient, fast, and built to run on-device, in real-time protecting user privacy. The solution uses a combination of soft and hard biometric factors that are unique to the user to continuously attest the user's identity providing a robust protection against the number one cause of data breach – passwords and weak user credentials.

Zighra helps organizations comply with the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the California Consumer Privacy Act. Unlike centralized behavioral authentication solutions, user identity is determined entirely on the user's device, no sensor data leaves the device, bringing trust to user interactions.

About Zighra

Zighra is laying the identity infrastructure for modern applications. It is the first patented, decentralized AI-powered continuous authentication platform with on-device behavioral biometric capabilities. Its Ultra-Fast algorithms work 10x faster than traditional AI approaches to continuously build highly accurate user-device models while maintaining user privacy. With Zighra, users and devices are continuously verified and protected, creating a secure identity experience for businesses.

