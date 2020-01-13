Zigmabit Mining Rigs Offering Market's Fastest ROI

TOKYO, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Zigmabit Inc. (https://www.zigmabit.com) is quickly making a strong impact in the crypto mining industry by offering the market's fastest return on investment. The company recently hit the headlines by introducing three multi-algorithm mining rigs that assure 100% return on investment within just one month. Designed for the beginners as well-seasoned crypto miners, all three products are easy to use as they come pre-configured and the users only require to plug in and start mining.



Zigbit Miners, the world's first DLC (direct liquid cooling) mining rig, is designed for the beginners as well as seasoned crypto miners. All three products are easy to use as they come pre-configured and the users only need to plug in and start mining.



Though the popularity of crypto mining has increased by leaps and bounds over the years, earning profits consistently has been a concern for many mining enthusiasts. Zigmabit Inc is the brainchild of a team of investors dedicated to making cryptocurrency mining simpler and profitable for all. There are currently three different products on offer - ZigBit 2.0, ZigBit 3.0 and the latest ZigBit 5.0, all capable of supporting profitable operations on the blockchain of choice, each equipped with hash powers that are unprecedented in the market.



The company has accomplished this objective by maximizing the hash rate to a level that has never been achieved in this industry. These miners can operate under multiple algorithms and are capable of mining Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, and Dash. Mentioned below are the hash rate powers offered by the three miners.



Bitcoin: ZigBit 2.0. 260 TH/s, ZigBit 3.0. 330 TH/s, ZigBit 5.0. 2000 TH/s Litecoin: ZigBit 2.0. 44 GH/s, ZigBit 3.0. 55 GH/s, ZigBit 5.0. 300 GH/s Ethereum: ZigBit 2.0. 11 GH/s, ZigBit 3.0. 14 GH/s, ZigBit 5.0. 75 GH/s Dash: ZigBit 2.0. 6 TH/s, ZigBit 3.0. 9 TH/s, ZigBit 5.0. 50TH/s



In order to stand out in a highly competitive market, Zigmabit Miners has also included smart features such as closed-loop cooling system, noiseless fans, silent high-pressure pumps, super-efficient radiators, and much more.

About Zigmabit Inc.:

Zigmabit Inc. is a manufacturer of high-quality cryptocurrency miners that deliver extremely high hash power without consuming a lot of power. Their team comprises of several top-level professionals from renowned organizations such as Samsung, Microsoft, IBM, and many others. Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, the company currently has a manufacturing facility in the United Kingdom and newly opened facility in Munich, Germany.

Ken Naruto

PR Specialist

Zigmabit Inc.

admin@zigmabit.com

This release was issued through WebWire(R). For more information, visit http://www.webwire.com.

SOURCE Zigmabit Inc.

Related Links

https://www.zigmabit.com

